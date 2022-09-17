Over 120 Ukrainian troops killed during attempt to launch offensive in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Two units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to launch an offensive near the Pravdino settlement in the Kherson Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

"Two units of the enemy’s 28th Mechanized Brigade, supported by nine tanks and 16 armored vehicles, unsuccessfully attempted to launch an offensive operation near the Pravdino settlement in the Kherson Region," he said.

According to him, the Russian army "killed over 120 Ukrainian troops, destroyed seven tanks and 13 infantry fighting vehicles in a few hours.".