People evacuated from village in Belgorod region after shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Residents of the village of Logachevka in the Belgorod region have been evacuated after a shelling attack, Alexey Dybov, head of the local administration said on Monday.

"All residents of the village [of Logachevka] have been evacuated. Many went to their relatives. Those who have no one to go to - 27 people - were accommodated in Valuki (the district’s administrative center - TASS)," he wrote on his VKontakte account. "The most frequently asked questions are how to feed domestic animals. We will do it along with the military police and National Guard servicemen."

According to Dybov, electricity and gas supplies to the village have been stopped.

Logachevka, which is located close to the border with Ukraine, came under shelling on September 12. Ukrainian troops opened fire at a border checkpoint. A woman, Ukrainian national, was killed. Four people were taken to hospital in Valuiki. Three of them are Ukrainian nationals.