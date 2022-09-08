Flag lowered to half-mast at UK embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Union Jack is flying at half-mast at the British embassy in Moscow following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

People are bringing flowers, postcards, and candles to the embassy, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after reigning for 70 years and seven months. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.