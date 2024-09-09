Israel reports striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked launchers and military facilities belonging to Lebanon’s Shiite movement Hezbollah last night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures and a launcher in <…> southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

Also, the IAF struck "a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Khirbet Selm in southern Lebanon" on Sunday, the Israeli Army added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas’s military and political wings and free all hostages.