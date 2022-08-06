Kherson Region starts issuing Russian driving licenses — traffic police

KHERSON, August 6. /TASS/. The issuance of Russian driving licenses, which will replace Ukrainian ones, has been launched in the Kherson Region, a spokesperson for Russia’s traffic police told reporters on Saturday.

"The opportunity to exchange driving licenses will first be provided to the Russian nationals who have already received Russian passports," he pointed out.

"Russian nationals will also receive Russian license plates that will include the region’s number, 184. Ukrainian citizens who have given up their Ukrainian passports but haven't received Russian citizenship yet will be provided with temporary vehicle registration plates featuring the Kherson Region’s coat of arms," the spokesperson added. According to him, owners don’t have to bring their vehicles for technical inspection to obtain Russian vehicle registration documents.

These services are available at the Russian traffic police’s first interregional driver and vehicle licensing division that opened its doors in Kherson on Saturday.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in mid-March that Russian troops had taken full control of the region. A military-civilian administration was formed there in late April.