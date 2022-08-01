Gazprom reduces gas output by 12% in 7 months, export — by around 35%

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Gazprom in January-July 2022 reduced gas output by 12% year-on-year to 262.4 bln cubic meters, the company reported on Monday.

Exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 34.7% and amounted to 75.3 bln cubic meters. Gazprom delivers gas according to confirmed applications, the report said.

At the same time, demand for gas from the gas transmission system in the domestic market decreased by 2%. "According to preliminary figure, in January-July 2022, Gazprom produced 262.4 bln cubic meters of gas. This is 12% (35.8 bln cubic meters) less than last year. Exports to non-CIS countries reached 75.3 bln cubic meters, which is 34.7% (40 bln cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021," the company said.

At the same time, Gazprom stressed that gas was delivered in compliance with confirmed orders.

"The decline in gas consumption in the EU has become a key factor in reducing global demand," the report said. According to Gazprom, according to the first preliminary estimates and available operational data, the decline in global gas demand for seven months of 2022 amounted to around 35 bln cubic meters, while gas consumption in 27 countries of the European Union over the same period decreased by 31 bln cubic meters.