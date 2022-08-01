Russia ready to provide help to hospitalized Chubais if he requests it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Former special Russian presidential representative for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals and ex-head of Rusnano Anatoly Chubais has not asked for help over his hospitalization with a rare immune disorder that attacks the nervous system yet if he does, the Kremlin will certainly try to help, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"I am unaware if there have been any appeals for help. Undoubtedly, this is sad news, we wish him the swiftest recovery but at the same time, we don’t know any details," the Kremlin official said.

Replying to a question by one of the journalists, Putin’s press secretary added that the Russian side was ready to provide help to Chubais if it is requested. "Naturally. He is a Russian citizen, whenever possible, we try to help all Russian citizens," he emphasized.

Earlier, Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak said on her Telegram channel, citing Chubais’ wife, Avdotya Smirnova, that the politician was in intensive care.

Guillain-Barre syndrome that Chubais has been diagnosed with is a rare autoimmune disease that affects the peripheral nervous system. The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is unknown but in most cases it is preceded by a bacterial or a viral infection, including SARS-CoV-2. According to medics, some coronavirus vaccines add to the risks of this syndrome.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree relieving Chubais of his duties as a special presidential envoy.