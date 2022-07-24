Over 18,500 people from DPR and LPR cross Russian border in Rostov region in past day

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 24. /TASS/. More than 18,500 people from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) crossed the Russian border in the Rostov region during the past day, the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service’ Rostov region border department said on Sunday.

"During the past day, more than 18,500 people crossed the border via checkpoints in the Rostov region," it said.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.