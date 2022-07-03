Over 17,500 Donbass residents cross Russian border in Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 3. /TASS/. More than 17,500 residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) crossed the Russian border in the southern Rostov region over the past day, local Border Guard Service told reporters.

The situation on the contact line in Donbass escalated on February 17. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. On February 24, Putin announced that, in response to an appeal from the leaders of the Donbass republics, he had decided to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine.