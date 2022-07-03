Russia and Belarus will continue to strengthen allied ties - Putin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will continue to build up bilateral ties, improve the institutions of the Union State, and promote integration in Eurasia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message sent to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the state holiday on Sunday - Independence Day.

"I am confident that by working together, we will continue to strengthen constructive bilateral ties, strengthen the Union State institutions, and promote Eurasian integration processes. Of course, this is in the best interests of Russians and Belarusians. It is critical that the people of Russia and Belarus maintain and strengthen their friendship and mutual assistance ties today. By establishing strategic partnership and alliance partnerships, our countries can overcome major challenges and protect their interests on the global stage," he wrote.

The President noted that July 3 is an important date not only in the history of Belarus, but also in Russia. "Our fraternal peoples, fighting shoulder to shoulder, made a decisive contribution to the Victory over Nazism," Putin said.