Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 26./TASS/. In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Moscow’s readiness to cooperate with all forces towards the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Foreign Ministry said in a release circulated on Saturday.

"The readiness of the Russian side for close interaction with all constructive forces for an early lasting settlement of the Ukrainian problem in the interests of peace and stability was emphasized," the ministry said.

Lavrov has briefed Cavusoglu on Russia’s special military operation in Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"While discussing the current situation around Ukraine and in the region on the whole, Sergey Lavrov provided his Turkish counterpart with detailed information on the special military operation that the Russian Armed Forces are conducting in Donbass together with the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics based on the decisions made by the Russian leadership," the statement reads.