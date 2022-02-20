Putin, Macron call for invigorating diplomatic efforts on Donbass - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have agreed that it is necessary to invigorate diplomatic efforts within the Normandy format to find political solutions to the conflict in Donbass, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

The Russian side stressed that "Kiev is only simulating the negotiating process and keeps on refusing to implement the Minsk accords and agreements reached in the Normandy format," it said.

"In view of the current situation, the presidents agreed that it would be expedient to invigorate efforts to find diplomatic solutions via the foreign ministries and political advisers of the Normandy Four nations. These contacts are geared to help restore the ceasefire and ensure progress in thee settlement of the conflict around Donbass," the Kremlin said.