188 accommodation centers Rostov region ready to receive 14,000 Donbass residents

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. As many as 188 temporary accommodation centers for nearly 14,000 people evacuated from the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass have been organized in Russia’s southern Rostov region, the regional government said on Sunday.

"Today, 188 temporary accommodation centers are ready to receive people. They are capable of accommodating 13,897 people," it said, adding that 100 such centers in the region have already accommodated 6,891 people, including 2,862 children.

According to the regional government, as many as 2,437 refugees from Donbass have applied for allowance in the Rostov region and 479 people have already been paid them.

Apart from that, five trains with 4,340 Donbass residents are heading to the Voronezh, Kursk, and Volgograd regions.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass, the self-proclaimed republics on Friday announced evacuation of civilians to Russia. Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev has asked assistance from the federal government. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to pay lump-sum allowances of 10,000 rubles (129.4 US dollars) to refugees from Donbass.