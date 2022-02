ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 19. /TASS/. A shell exploded on Saturday in Russia’s Rostov Region 1 kilometer from the border with Ukraine, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The shell exploded on the territory of the Tarasovsky District of the Rostov Region, 1 kilometer from the border of Russia and Ukraine," the source said. "The explosion occurred at 4:00 Moscow time 300 meters from a house."

Local residents reported the incident to law enforcement agencies, the source said.