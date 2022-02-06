ISS orbit adjustment postponed till February 8 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. Maneuvers to change the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) have been postponed until February 8, the press service of Roscosmos told journalists on Sunday.

"Due to ballistic conditions, the adjustment of the ISS orbit has been rescheduled to February 8, and will take place at 10:56 Moscow time," the press service said.

"The adjustment maneuver will be conducted using the engines of Progress MS-18. They will be switched on at 10:56 Moscow time and will operate for 142.3 seconds," Roscosmos said.

Initially, it was scheduled for 12:30 Moscow time on Sunday, February 6. The adjustment is needed to create the right "ballistic conditions" before putting into orbit manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 (March 18) and landing a Soyuz MS-19 reentry module (March 30).

Currently the orbital outpost is crewed by Roscosmos’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Mattias Maurer.