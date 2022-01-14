Russia likely to issue COVID-19 certificates after February 1, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia is going to issue COVID-19 certificates based on the results of an antibody test from February 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policy Tatyana Golikova stated on Friday.

"Speaking about the timing, we assume that <…> some changes to the government decree and the relevant orders of the Health Ministry and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing need to be adopted, as we said, before February 1," the deputy PM noted.

Those who received a positive COVID-19 test after January 1, 2021, but did not consulted a doctor will also receive the certificates for a year, while those who did not seek medical help and did not take COVID-19 tests - for a half a year.

Furthermore, foreign citizens who had COVID-19 or were vaccinated with foreign jabs will receive the certificates in Russia for six months if they have a positive antibody test. "Speaking about foreigners, since we do not have mutual recognition of vaccination certificates <…>, either foreign or Russian citizens, who had COVID-19 abroad or immunized with a foreign jab, can come to Russia and take an antibody test. If it will be [positive], they can receive a certificate valid for six months <…>," Golikova mentioned.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow continued explaining to foreign partners the need for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates. According to the top diplomat, such agreements have already been reached with several states.