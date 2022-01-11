Russia at tipping point in terms of COVID situation development — health minister

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia is currently at a "tipping point" in terms of the development of the coronavirus situation, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"We are at a turning point determining when the regions are deciding how the situation will develop. Non-medical - restrictive - measures and medical measures, in particular vaccination, are the key factors to prevent an explosive growth in incidence," he said.

According to the latest statistics, around 310.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 10,684,204 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 9,732,018 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 317,687 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.