Preparation for CIS forums in Nur-Sultan continues, says CIS Executive Secretary

MINSK, January 8. /TASS/. The CIS Executive Committee chaired by Kazakhstan continues preparing the forums of the Commonwealth planned for this year in the country’s capital of Nur-Sultan, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said in a statement on mass riots in the republic, which chairs the CIS this year.

"I believe in light of those events it is hard to escape a fairly important conclusion for CIS states that we should continue keeping together, fortifying our cooperation and interaction. Only together will we be able to cope with arising difficulties," according to the statement released on the organization’s website on Saturday.

"This is why the CIS Executive Committee under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan is currently involved in preparing the important forums under the Commonwealth to be held in coming months: the meeting of the CIS Economic council and the CIS Economic forum scheduled for March 18, the meeting of the Council of CIS foreign ministers - for April 8, meetings of heads of CIS governments - for May in the Kazakh capital," Lebedev said.

The leadership of the CIS and the EAEU expects the situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty to allow holding the Eurasian digital forum that traditionally takes place in February, Sergey Lebedev said.

"Almaty became a traditional platform for holding the Eurasian digital forum in early February over the past three years. The CIS Executive Committee together with EAEU colleagues and our friends in Kazakhstan hopes that the situation in the republic and in the city of Almaty will normalize in coming weeks to allow keeping the tradition and hold the digital forum in the southern capital of Kazakhstan," according to the statement released on the organization’s website on Saturday.