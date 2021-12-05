Russia to do its best to ensure official status for Russian language in FCRC - Putin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia will do its best to ensure that the Russian language is granted an official status with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"As for the support for the use of the Russian language as a working one within the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), I should say that we will do our best so that the Russian language could be granted this status. The more so as it is an official language of the United Nations Organization," he said.

According to the Russian president, it would be right because around 300 million people in the world speak Russian. "Obviously, many countries will use this language because it is convenient for them. We will support such initiatives," he stressed.