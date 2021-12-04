Gamaleya Center ready to accept state order for up to 10 mln sets of Sputnik M - head

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Gamaleya Center is ready to accept a state order and produce up to 10 million sets of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine for teenagers, Sputnik M, the center’s chef Alexander Gintsburg has told TASS.

On November 24, the Russian Health Ministry approved the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine for children and teenagers aged 12 to 17 years.

"Generally speaking, we have approximately 10 million [people] of the suitable age. We are ready to accept a state order for up to 10 million sets. Everything will depend on what parents will decide about their children’s vaccination," Gintsburg said.

He added that for the time being, about 150,000 Sputnik M sets are undergoing quality control. About 200,000-250,000 full sets are to enter circulation by the end of the year.

Sputnik M is a two-dose vaccine, with the second dose given 21 days after the first. According to the ministry, children and teens aged 12-15 will get vaccinated only with the consent of their parents or guardians, while those aged over 15 wil need to provide their written informed and voluntary consent.