Kremlin slams falsification of COVID-19 vaccination certificates as unacceptable

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The falsification of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates is unacceptable, Russia and other countries all over the world are countering it with zero-tolerance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is obvious that [Russia] and some EU states encounter the cases of falsification of such significant documents. Everywhere there is an implacable struggle against this. We take it very seriously and consider it unacceptable. And, of course, our law enforcement agencies are combating it," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Earlier, Russia’s RBC media group stated that Brussels expected Moscow to investigate the trade in fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates. In this regard, Peskov mentioned that "any forgery of documents, including the [vaccination] and others certificates, should definitely be punished according to the law." "As you know, such certificates are also being forged [in our country]. And this is a matter of special concern for our law enforcement agencies, which are making every effort [to combat it]," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.