Moscow records 30% growth in COVID incidence for sixth week — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Moscow has been recording a 30% growth in COVID-19 incidence rates for the sixth week in a row, which constitutes a huge burden on the medical system, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"We have been seeing a 30% weekly growth in coronavirus cases for the sixth straight week. It creates a huge burden on Moscow’s entire medical network. We have organized 11,000 additional hospital beds for coronavirus patients," she said in an interview with the Moskva television channel.

Moscow and the Moscow region have declared non-working days in the period from October 28 through November 7 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection. All cafes, restaurants, trading centers and shopping malls, and service companies will be closed during this period. Schoolchildren will have vacations.

Moscow is number one among Russian regions in terms of COVID-19 morbidity. As many as 1,753,847 cases have been registered in the city, including 8,166 in the past day. A total of 1,552,735 patients have recovered and the death toll is 30,537. According to the latest data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, as many as 5,330,629 Moscow residents have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine and her immunity in the city stands at 61.7%

No positive changes in COVID situation expected

No positive changes in the coronavirus situation in Moscow can be expected in the near future, Rakova said.

"No positive changes can be expected either today or in the near future. Today, we recorded an all-time high of new coronavirus cases - more than 8,000. This wave differs from the previous waves we have lived through in the past 18 months," she said in an interview with the Moskva-24 television channel.

