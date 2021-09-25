Doubts about Moscow's online voting don't stem from quality of voting process, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 25. /TASS/. Doubts about online voting in Moscow did not arise because of the quality of the voting process but because some people are unhappy with the results, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the leaders of the political parties that entered parliament following the recent State Duma elections.

"As for Moscow, it's not that there are doubts about the quality of the voting process, it's just that some don't like the results. Such things do happen," Putin pointed out. "However, if there are any issues, let's look into them," he added.

It is impossible to stop new voting methods from evolving, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the leaders of the political parties that entered parliament following the recent State Duma elections.

"As for elections and online voting, you know, we might as well refrain from doing that but new voting methods are unstoppable, just like technological progress," Putin noted.