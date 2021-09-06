People of working age account for nearly third of deaths in Russia - deputy PM

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, September 6. /TASS/. People of active working age account for nearly a third of deaths in Russia, with 80% of them being men, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

"The key reason for the low life expectancy in Russia is high mortality among people of active working age. According to the latest statistics, nearly a third of deaths in Russia are among people of employable age. Eighty percent of them are men," she said, adding that cardio-vascular diseases account for 55% of deaths.