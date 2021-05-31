Russian resumes regular air service with UK from June 2

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia resumes regular air service with the United Kingdom from June 2, Russia’s national anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"In view of the improved epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, the crisis center has taken a decision not to extend the suspension of air service. Regular flights between Moscow and London will resumed from June 2. Three flights a week will be made on a reciprocal basis," it said.

Regular air service with the United Kingdom was suspended in December 2020 amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in that country.