MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready for talks in the Normandy format in case a meaningful agenda is offered, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Monday.

"If we see a meaningful agenda and observe any outlines of possible agreements, naturally, we will be ready for such contacts," he said when asked by TASS to comment on Kiev’s initiative to organize a meeting of the Normandy Four political advisers and top diplomats.