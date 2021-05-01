Russia to oblige migrants to receive electronic document for lengthy stay in Russia

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia will oblige all migrants, willing to stay in Russia for a long period of time, to receive an electronic document valid for ten years, the ministry’s press service said in a response to a TASS request.

"Receiving a single document equipped with a digital data storage device will become an obligatory requirement for a foreigner who had applied for a long-term stay in Russia. This unified document will be issued to a foreign citizen for a period of ten years, and will be replaced after expiry," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

In October 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the State Migration Policy Concept of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025. Later, the Russian government approved the list of measures to implement it by 2022. Among other things, the document envisages a sweeping migration reform.

In line with the concept, Russia will introduce single migration requirements for a long-term stay of all foreign citizens. The unified document will be issued for all foreigners who do not require a visa and enter the country for more than 90 days for any legitimate purpose, such as work or education.