Russian watchdog opens case concerning YouTube’s dominating market position

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) has opened a case against Google LLC because of the dominating position of the YouTube video hosting on the market, the regulator says on Monday.

"FAS has opened a case in respect of Google LLC. The authority believes the company abuses the dominating position of the YouTube video hosting on the services market. Actions of Google entail sudden blockings and deletion of user accounts," the watchdog says.

The regulator believes such behavior of the company can infringe on interests of users and restraint of competition on adjacent markets, FAS adds.