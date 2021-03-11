Russian envoy calls on countries to consider launching Sputnik V vaccine production

VIENNA, March 12. /TASS/. Moscow calls on all interested countries to consider the possibility of launching production of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said, addressing an online meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.

The Russian envoy pointed out that the European Medicines Agency had started a rolling review of Sputnik V. "We hope that the European regulator will assess the Russian vaccine based on scientific and humanitarian reasons and not political ones," Lukashevich noted.

"Russia urges each and every member of the international community to cooperate in the fight against the common threat regardless of political and economic considerations. We view coronavirus vaccination as a global public good, as confirmed in the World Health Organization’s resolution. We call on all interested countries to consider the possibility of launching local production of the vaccine, particularly for external markets. It would help create new jobs, boost bilateral and multilateral partnership in the fight against the pandemic and facilitate efforts to save the lives of our people," the Russian envoy stressed.

"Russia is ready to provide full information on the medication developed by our scientists, as well as sample batches of Sputnik V to all interested countries so that our partners can conduct a pharmacological analysis and assess economic and logistics factors," the Russian envoy emphasized.