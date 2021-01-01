Russian doctors provide medical assistance to 150 Karabakh residents

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Doctors from the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s team deployed to the Nagorno-Karabakh region have already provided medical assistance to more than 150 patients, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The medical service of the Emergencies Ministry’s group in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to receive local patients. More than 150 people have been provided with medical assistance since November 25," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, most patients suffer from high blood pressure and the effect of shrapnel wounds.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict over the disputed territory, primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.