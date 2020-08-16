Five members of armed group plotting attack on policemen detained in Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, August 17. /TASS/. Five members of an illegal armed group, which plotted attacks on policemen, have been detained in Makhachkala, a spokesman for the Federal Security Service’s department for the Republic of Dagestan told TASS on Sunday.

"On August 16, officers of the republican departments of the Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry, and the National Guard, who conducted a joint operation, identified five members of an armed group from among local residents. The five men were taken to a police office. According to police data, these men plotted a series of armed attacks on law enforcers in Makhachkala, Khasavyurt, and Derbent," the spokesman said, adding that the young people are aged from 15 to 17.

"The pat-down search yielded bladed weapons and fatigues. Materials on the case have been referred to investigative agencies," the spokesman added.