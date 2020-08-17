Protesters come to Belarusian embassy in Moscow for eighth day in a row

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Around 300 people came to the Belarusian embassy in Moscow to protest against the results of presidential elections in Belarus and the use of force by Belarusian police while dispersing demonstrators, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

Protesters are coming to the Belarusian embassy for the eighth day in a row.

People formed a human chain along the Maroskeika Street, from the embassy building to the nearest metro station. Many held flowers, white-red-white flags and posters. Some chanted slogans and clapped their hands. Cars driving by them were honking their horns.

Police were ensuring law and order. No one was detained.