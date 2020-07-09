At least 3-4 vaccines to be available in Russia - health minister

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko believes that Russia will have at least three or four coronavirus vaccines.

"I think that a bit fewer number of vaccines will make it up to industrial production, but we expect that at least three to four vaccines will be available on the territory of the Russian Federation," he said in a televised interview on the Russian channel Rossiya’24 on Thursday.

Earlier, the minister announced that the country had 17 promising vaccines for the coronavirus.

To date, 707,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 481,316 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,843 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.