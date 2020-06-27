{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Turnout for online constitutional amendments vote exceeds 70% in 48 hours

About 1 mln people had registered to vote in Moscow and nearly 140,000 had done the same in the Nizhny Novgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The turnout for the online vote on the amendments to Russia’s Constitution exceeded 70% in 48 hours, more than 823,600 people have voted by now, the headquarters for monitoring the vote reported.

The online vote began on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 Moscow time. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region can take part in the vote. As of 10:01 Moscow time on June 27, the turnout was 70.25%.

According to previous reports, about 1 mln people had registered to vote in Moscow and nearly 140,000 had done the same in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The online vote will end on June 30.

Russia reports fewer than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for two days
The total number of infected people has reached 627,646
Death of Sergei Krushchev in US was due to gunshot wound, authorities say
He was the son of the former First Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party’s Central Committee Nikita Krushchev
Russia, US moved forward in their understanding of nuclear disarmament in Vienna - DoS
Washington sees the possibility of another round of nuclear disarmament talks with Russia in late June or early August
Turnout at online vote on Russian constitutional amendments surpasses 49.5%
The online vote began on June 25 and will end on June 30
Ukraine sets new daily coronavirus infection record
In the past 24 hours, the number of people who contracted coronavirus increased by 994
Kremlin dismisses Lukashenko's claims Russia complicit in Belarusian election meddling
Lukashenko said on Thursday that he hoped to discuss with Putin in the near future what he described as external intervention in the election
Japan’s scrapping Aegis Ashore deployment can influence talks with Russia, says minister
Responding to the question whether giving up the American missile defense systems can become a positive moment for the consultations with Moscow, the top diplomat said he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic
Victory Parade over in Moscow
More than 20 units of equipment were seen in the parade for the first time ever
EU to reopen borders with 18 nations but not Russia or US - source
The document is yet to be formally agreed by the Council of the European Union next week
Kiev, Donbass begin dialogue on special status law, says Russian envoy
The political subgroup came to a detailed discussion of" the law on the special status, Boris Gryzlov said
Press review: Has the UN lived up to expectations and US-Poland troop move menaces Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 26
US expects to get along with Russia despite plans to deploy troops in Poland — Trump
"I think it sends a very strong signal to Russia, but I think that a stronger signal sent to Russia is the fact that Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars to purchase energy from Russia through the pipeline," he said
Russia reports 6,800 new coronavirus cases
Russia identified fewer than 7,000 new infections for the first time since April 29
French president’s office describes Macron’s conversation with Putin as profound
The two presidents also agreed to continue their effort aimed at convoking a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council
Amount of fake news on constitutional amendments vote ‘off the charts’ — Kremlin
The spokesman was asked to comment on reports that one voting station was deployed in the trunk of a car that moved from house to house collecting ballots
Probe into death of Sergei Krushchev completed, no charges pressed, says police source
Sergei Khrushchev died on June 18 at the age of 84
Putin says Russia will never forget allies’ contribution to victory over Nazi Germany
Work to repair AS-31 submersible postponed until 2021 — sources
The fire on the AS-31 military research submersible broke out on July 1, killing 14 submarine officers
Court hands director Serebrennikov three-year suspended sentence
He is also to pay a fine of about $11,480 under the verdict
Japanese authorities annul plan to deploy Aegis Ashore systems — agency
According to Japan, the deployment would create risks for civilian population
Russia ready to sign new deal with Turkey on S-400 air defense systems
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase the air defense missile systems from Russia
NATO’s budget is 20 times Russia’s military spending, says envoy
As a result of NATO’s "soaring" military activity an unpredictable military-political situation is unfolding, according to the chief Russian delegate
US rainbow flag stunt: Kremlin warns LGBT propaganda aimed at minors outlawed in Russia
US Embassy sources told TASS that the rainbow flag had been designed by US painter and activist Gilbert Baker as a symbol of hope and diversity
Hacker attack on Russian election website launched from US, UK, EU, and Ukraine
The nationwide vote to amend the Russian Constitution started on June 25 in all regions of Russia
Russia’s Su-30 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over neutral waters of Black Sea
Russian radars were continuously tracking the flight route of the US spy planes at a considerable distance from the Russian borders
Russia reports over 7,100 new COVID-19 cases
The growth in new cases slowed to a record low of 1.17%
No progress in Russian-US relations in any field, senior diplomat says
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said this was a unique situation during a long period of Russian-US and Soviet-US relations
Lavrov notes progress in Russian-Venezuelan energy and military cooperation
Russia welcomes the recent agreements between the Venezuelan government and opposition on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian top diplomat told his Venezuelan counterpart
Russian hi-tech firm to upgrade Mi-24 attack helicopter to latest-generation gunship
Also, the helicopter’s lighting equipment has been adapted for using night vision goggles
French leader plans to hold video conference with Putin on June 26
According to the French president’s administration, Macron plans to discuss with Putin "issues of ensuring strategic stability"
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser deploys to Barents Sea for Arctic drills
At the final stage, the ship will accomplish combat exercises with missile and artillery systems, according to the Fleet’s press office
Press review: Trump’s Kosovo plan and a SWIFT embargo for Russia, China in the cards
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 25
Health Ministry expert warns COVID-19 vaccine will be no panacea
The vaccine is being developed by about 20 teams in Russia
Read more
According to the lawmaker, Western countries and their allies headed by Washington have been deliberately advancing a policy of illegitimate interference in the sovereign constitutional process since mid-January
Read more
Regular and charter international air traffic is fully closed since March 27
Russia doubts secrecy of talks with US following publication of sensitive data — diplomat
According to the deputy foreign minister, Bolton’s memoirs have to do with the US domestic policy, not its foreign affairs
Supersonic business jet can have flight range up to 8,000 km — Tupolev Company
The terms of reference for the demo airplane and the demo aircraft should be developed in 2020-2022 in the best case scenario, according to the company
EU won’t open borders to Russians on July 1, source says
The country is still viewed as posing coronavirus danger
Trump vowed to exit NATO because members supported Nord Stream 2, says Bolton
This is what Bolton says in his latest book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir
Ukraine to arrest 18 foreign ships for entering Crimean ports
The Prosecutor’s Office reiterated that since 2014, Ukraine considers the entry of foreign ships to Crimean ports as a violation of its legislation
Poland to confront security costs if it becomes 'frontline state’ — Russian diplomat
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Wednesday US President Donald Trump said that the United States would relocate part of its forces from Germany to Poland
Russia’s only female cosmonaut expected to make spaceflight in autumn of 2022
Anna Kikina was admitted to the Russian cosmonaut corps in 2012
Putin and Macron to discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya
Earlier, the Elysee Palace announced Macron’s plans to have talks with Putin on June 26
Ilyushin combat planes to get defensive aids suites against anti-aircraft missiles
The suite includes a jamming station that actively impacts a flying missile’s emissions and gives it a false direction, according to Chief Designer of Radiopribor Company Yevgeny Glebov
Putin says his circle cannot include those who do not believe in Russia
The Russian president said earlier that he feels very comfortable among ordinary people as he was born into a working-class family
Russia’s Tu-160M, Tu-22M3M bombers to get new navigation system for mid-air refueling
The navigation system is designed to detect an aerial refueling tanker and make two planes reach the designated point for mid-air refueling
Venezuela grateful to Russia for establishing dialogue with opposition — foreign minister
The country's top diplomat said that over the past years Russia lent a helping hand to Caracas to help Venezuela overcome sanctions and the unlawful blockade of the republic
Russian investment fund plans to invest in production of two more Favipiravir-based drugs
Clinical trials of Favipiravir are currently underway across the world, particularly India’s Glenmark has obtained registration already, whereas Turkey is undergoing registration now, according to the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Russia has right to any research in its territory near Kurils — Kremlin
Earlier, the Japanese government rebuked Russia for performing geological research in the Sea of Okhotsk
False US reports about Russia in Afghanistan led to threats against diplomats — embassy
According to Russian diplomats, the paper has been inventing false stories in the absence of real reasons to blame Russia
Russian space firm signs deal to send two tourists to orbital outpost in 2023
Under the contract, one of the space tourists who will travel to the ISS in 2023 will make a spacewalk together with a professional cosmonaut, the Energia Space Rocket Corporation announced on Thursday
