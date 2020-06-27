Turnout for online constitutional amendments vote exceeds 70% in 48 hours

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The turnout for the online vote on the amendments to Russia’s Constitution exceeded 70% in 48 hours, more than 823,600 people have voted by now, the headquarters for monitoring the vote reported.

The online vote began on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 Moscow time. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region can take part in the vote. As of 10:01 Moscow time on June 27, the turnout was 70.25%.

According to previous reports, about 1 mln people had registered to vote in Moscow and nearly 140,000 had done the same in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The online vote will end on June 30.