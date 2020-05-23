Russia considers response to US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow is considering various options of responding to Washington’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Channel One.

"We have delved into analyzing various options, we have a free stance, we are in no hurry," the senior diplomat said.

"This is a country that disregards international law and its own commitments in various fields. The Open Skies Treaty probably was an obstacle for the US and there will be other agreements, which the US would like to abandon. This is like a virus, like COVID-19, we cannot overcome it but we can survive it," Ryabkov said.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s intention to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows the signatories to conduct flights over each other’s territory to observe military activity. In his statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US decision would enter force in six months. The US side cites alleged Russian violation of the Treaty as a pretext for its withdrawal. Moscow denies all allegations, stating that it continues to adhere to the Treaty, and puts forth its own accusations against the US.