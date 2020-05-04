Russia’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 145,000 - crisis center

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past day, reaching 145,268 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

More than 18,000 people have recovered and 1,356 others have died.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stands at 7.9%. Some 5,352 new cases (50.6%) are without any symptoms.

New 5,795 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow (with daily growth rate at 8.4%), bringing the total number in the capital to 74,401. New cases have been also registered in 81 Russian regions, including 803 in the Moscow Region, 317 in St. Petersburg, 280 in the Murmansk Region, 160 in the Republic of Dagestan, 157 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 105 in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic.

Some 1,456 people have been discharged from hospitals in 68 regions, including 544 patients in Moscow, 136 in St. Petersburg, 43 in Dagestan and 41 in the Perm and Tver Regions.

Over the past day, 76 deaths have been confirmed, including 35 in Moscow, five in the Vladimir Region and three in St. Petersburg, Bryansk, Kaliningrad and Tver Regions, two in the Stavropol Region, the Komi Republic, the Volgograd, Voronezh, Kemerovo and Novosibirsk Regions.

One fatality was reported in the Republics of Ingushetia, Tatarstan, Mordovia, Udmurtia, the Altai, Krasnodar, Rostov, Penza, Ivanovo, Smolensk and Chelyabinsk Regions as well as in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District.