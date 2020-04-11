MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. 14 more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow. All had concurrent diseases, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Fourteen patients diagnosed with pneumonia who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow. The patients were aged from 52 to 82. All had concurrent diseases, including hypertonia, diabetes, cardiomyopathy, heart attack complications," it said.

In all, as many as 72 coronavirus-associated deaths have been registered in Moscow.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, nearly 1.7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 100,000 have been reported.

To date, a total of 13,584 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,045 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 106 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.