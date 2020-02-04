Sochi investment forum organizers to submit their proposals on new possible dates

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Russian government has tasked the organizing committee of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi, rescheduled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, with submitting proposals on new possible dates.

According to a decree, published on the government’s website, the organizing committee is to "submit proposals on the timeframe for holding the Russian Investment Forum."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday that the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi in 2020, scheduled for February 12-14, would be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Russian Investment Forum has been gathering investors in Sochi annually since 2002. The 2020 Forum discussions were planned to focus on investments into regions, digital transformation of the economy and human capital.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large economic and industrial metropolis in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in 23 other countries, including Russia, Australia, Vietnam, India, Canada, the United States and Thailand.

As of Tuesday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in China exceeded 20,400 people, at least 425 of them died. One more fatality was reported outside China - in the Philippines.