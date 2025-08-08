Press review: Putin-Trump meeting may revive dialogue while Moscow, Abu Dhabi deepen ties

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Moscow confirms preparations for a potential Putin-Trump summit; Russia and the UAE have strengthened bilateral economic ties; and Trump’s new tariffs targeting India and China over their ties with Russia are unlikely to disrupt Moscow’s energy exports. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.
Izvestia: Putin-Trump meeting may revive US-Russia dialogue and boost de-escalation
Tensions are mounting within global political circles in anticipation of the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The official confirmation from Moscow regarding preparations for such negotiations became headline news on August 7. Experts interviewed by Izvestia view this dialogue as a genuine opportunity to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine, but they also highlight significant obstacles - chief among them being Europe’s confrontational stance. An in-person meeting between the two leaders could also provide new momentum for US-Russia cooperation, members of the State Duma told Izvestia, noting that the Russian parliament would be open to hosting American congressmen in the future. Meanwhile, Western capitals are hoping for a trilateral summit involving Putin, Trump, and Vladimir Zelensky.
The location of the meeting has not yet been officially announced, but according to Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, it has already been agreed upon. Vladimir Putin noted that the United Arab Emirates could serve as a suitable venue for the talks. Switzerland, which hosted the last US-Russia summit in 2021, has also expressed its readiness to facilitate direct negotiations. "Switzerland reaffirms its willingness, if necessary and at the request of the parties, to support dialogue and provide its ‘good offices’ in line with its longstanding tradition of promoting peace and diplomacy," Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, official spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, told Izvestia.
According to Richard Bensel, Professor at Cornell University in New York, Vladimir Putin is almost certainly seeking to delay the imposition of new US sanctions, but in return, he will not make any concessions. Trump, meanwhile, has no reason to forgo the threat of sanctions, though out of habit he might postpone them in exchange for Putin expressing support for the importance of talks with Ukraine, the expert believes.
For Trump, the very act of holding a new summit is significant, as it allows him to showcase progress in negotiations with Russia, political analyst Malek Dudakov told Izvestia. "For Russia, it is essential to influence the Trump administration’s position and persuade it to address the root causes of the current conflict in earnest. Only then can one begin to speak of a real chance for de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis," Dudakov said.
The upcoming meeting between the two presidents should be viewed with cautious optimism, Konstantin Blokhin, a senior research fellow at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia. "Even if the two sides reach an agreement on Ukraine, Europe remains a factor, as it continues to support Ukraine, and Trump’s ability to apply pressure on Europe is also limited," the expert told the newspaper.
Vedomosti: Putin, UAE President discuss strategic ties as Abu Dhabi seeks expanded economic cooperation with Moscow
On August 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin advanced his international diplomatic activity by receiving the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the Kremlin during an official visit. This is his fourth trip to Russia in his current capacity as head of state. Putin stated that Russia and the UAE have traditionally enjoyed warm, friendly relations, which Moscow places special value on. The Russian leader emphasized the rapid development of bilateral economic ties, both in trade and investment. The most notable moment of the meeting occurred when Putin remarked that the UAE is among the suitable countries to host his potential meeting with US President Donald Trump. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti noted the UAE’s deepening ties with Russia as part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to strengthen its regional leadership, diversify foreign partnerships, and enhance technological and economic cooperation.
In turn, Al Nahyan thanked the Russian side for its hospitality and expressed hope that his visit to Moscow would yield "positive results" for both nations. He praised the pace of Abu Dhabi’s growing relationship with Moscow and voiced a desire to increase bilateral trade within the next five years.
Following the talks, the two countries signed an agreement on trade in services and investment, as well as a memorandum of cooperation in the field of ground transportation, according to the Russian government press service.
The UAE leadership is taking deliberate steps toward deepening ties with Russia in an effort to bolster its position as a leading power in the Middle East, Andrey Zeltin, a senior lecturer at the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told the newspaper. Relations with Moscow, he said, are part of a constructive regional rivalry between the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. In this context, Zeltin continued, Abu Dhabi is a step ahead of its competitors: on the one hand, it is an indispensable partner to both the United States and Russia; on the other, it remains a significant partner to Israel. For these reasons, the Arab monarchy could serve as a convenient venue for a potential summit between Putin and Trump, he explained.
The talks align with Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy of diversifying its foreign policy relationships, Ivan Bocharov, program manager at the Russian International Affairs Council, noted. According to him, the Russian side placed particular emphasis on economic issues, especially in light of recent challenges faced by Russian companies operating in the UAE. "The Emirates play a crucial role for Russia in terms of finance and, according to some reports, its shadow fleet," he added.
Izvestia: How Trump’s new tariffs could affect Russian economy
Russia holds a significant share of the oil export markets in India and China, making it unlikely that these Asian partners will abandon Russian supplies, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. On August 6, Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India in response to its crude oil purchases and also threatened China with further duties over its trade with Moscow. Against the backdrop of this renewed escalation in the trade war, Brazil’s president is calling a meeting with other BRICS nations to coordinate a collective response.
In 2024, Russia’s trade turnover with India reached an all-time high of $70.6 bln, and with China, nearly $245 bln. However, according to the latest data from China’s General Administration of Customs, trade between Russia and China fell by 8% in the first seven months of this year, amounting to $125.8 bln. Despite this, it remains highly improbable that Asian partners will halt purchases of Russian crude even under the threat of secondary sanctions, Pavel Sevostyanov, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Analysis and Sociopsychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, told the newspaper.
"Russia holds a substantial share of India’s crude oil imports. According to the latest OPEC review, its share exceeds 40%, amounting to roughly 1.8-2.2 mln barrels per day. Another key factor is the oil composition: Indian refineries are largely configured to process Russia’s Urals export blend," Olga Belenkaya, Head of Macroeconomic Analysis at Finam Financial Group, emphasized.
The US is currently holding talks with Asian countries to position itself as their primary supplier of oil and gas, replacing Russia, according to US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. He added that discussions with India on this matter are still at an early stage.
Nevertheless, there remains a risk that overall trade conditions with key partners could worsen due to US pressure, Vladimir Chernov, analyst at Freedom Finance Global, warned. At the same time, both India and China have already partially adapted to similar scenarios following previous rounds of secondary sanctions imposed on Russia, and their domestic political will to maintain ties with Moscow remains resilient, the analyst added.
Furthermore, a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is expected next week. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, the leaders’ conversation could lead to the first steps toward a ceasefire. This, in turn, could create the conditions under which the US refrains from imposing additional tariffs on Russian exports, noted economist Andrey Barkhota. However, Vladimir Chernov believes the presidents are more likely to focus primarily on anti-Russian sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine.
Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine expands arms production, prepares for prolonged conflict despite ceasefire talks
Ukraine’s declared willingness, mediated by the United States, to negotiate a ceasefire has thus far had no effect on the intensity of its military operations. Over a 24-hour period, Ukrainian forces launched 240 strike drones, eight Storm Shadow missiles, and several maritime drones into Russian territory. At the same time, Russian forces continued to hold the initiative in the zone of the special military operation. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta predict that tensions between the parties will only escalate in the coming days, as both sides aim to secure militarily advantageous positions ahead of potential peace talks. In the longer term, Kiev is expected to use any ceasefire as a strategic opportunity to further build up its military capabilities.
Western media continues to assess the outcomes of the August 6 visit to Moscow by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. As noted by Bloomberg, Donald Trump suggested that Vladimir Putin might be prepared to enter ceasefire negotiations if the topic of a potential "territorial exchange" were on the table.
Nevertheless, a rapid cessation of hostilities, as demanded by the West, is unlikely to align with Russia’s interests or with one of the primary objectives of the special operation - Ukraine’s demilitarization. Vladimir Zelensky maintains that "Ukraine will definitely defend its independence," signaling that the country will continue preparing for war.
"Regardless of any compromises reached after a ceasefire, both the Russian and Ukrainian armies will still face the task of planning for the sustainable defense of territories within the conflict zone. Whatever political regime comes to power in Kiev, it will not accept decisions concerning former Ukrainian regions that have come under Russian jurisdiction. This means there is a high probability that Ukraine will continue preparing for military action to reclaim those areas," retired Colonel Nikolai Shulgin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Retired Lieutenant General Yuri Netkachev concurred with Shulgin’s assessment, saying, "Kiev makes no secret of its revanchist goals, and NATO is already potentially preparing the Ukrainian Armed Forces for renewed combat."
According to The Independent, since the beginning of hostilities, Ukraine’s domestic arms production has increased 35-fold. Since 2014, the number of companies involved in weapons manufacturing in Ukraine has surged, with the country now hosting around 100 state-owned and nearly 700 private defense enterprises. "Unless Ukraine’s defense industry is addressed through specific terms in any peace agreement, the country’s arms production will continue to expand exponentially, which would pose a direct threat to Russia’s security," Shulgin asserted.
Kommersant: India resists US tariff pressure, reaffirms strategic ties with Russia
On Thursday, August 7, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu met with his Indian counterpart, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajit Doval. This visit is significant not only from a bilateral perspective but also in the broader context of the current international climate. Just a day prior, US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on India in response to New Delhi’s refusal to cease purchasing Russian oil. Indian authorities deemed such pressure unacceptable, emphasizing that their actions are guided by national interests. Experts polled by Kommersant believe that US pressure will not only fail to fracture the Russia-India partnership but will likely strengthen their strategic cooperation.
India is the largest importer of Russian oil, which meets approximately 45% of the country’s energy needs. A sudden halt to Russian oil imports would trigger a sharp spike in domestic energy prices, affecting both industry and consumers, along with a host of related negative consequences, the newspaper writes. On the other hand, if the United States follows through with imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods, the impact on India’s economy would be significant as well, given that the US is its largest trading partner - India exported $86 bln worth of goods to the United States in 2024.
Nonetheless, New Delhi has so far displayed a firm willingness to resist Washington’s pressure.
According to Alexey Kupriyanov, Head of the Indo-Pacific Center at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Ajit Doval’s visit to Moscow is "clearly timed to coincide with the imposition of US sanctions against India." "It carries both symbolic and practical significance. On the one hand, it’s a demonstration of India’s commitment to maintaining its current policy of economic cooperation with various global centers and its continued purchase of Russian oil. On the other hand, Doval is a trusted confidant of Prime Minister Modi, part of his inner circle, and plays a direct role in shaping policy toward Russia," Kupriyanov explained to Kommersant.
As for Trump’s approach, Kupriyanov believes "he behaves like a classic robber baron, attempting to exploit all his advantages, real and imagined, to force a competitor to yield and act in ways that serve Trump’s own interests." "For India’s leadership, this kind of pressure is absolutely unacceptable. Moreover, capitulating to Trump would have serious domestic political consequences," the expert added. Ultimately, he concluded, such pressure "will only bring Russia and India closer, rather than sever their partnership."
TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews