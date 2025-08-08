Press review: Putin-Trump meeting may revive dialogue while Moscow, Abu Dhabi deepen ties

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Moscow confirms preparations for a potential Putin-Trump summit; Russia and the UAE have strengthened bilateral economic ties; and Trump’s new tariffs targeting India and China over their ties with Russia are unlikely to disrupt Moscow’s energy exports. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Putin-Trump meeting may revive US-Russia dialogue and boost de-escalation Tensions are mounting within global political circles in anticipation of the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The official confirmation from Moscow regarding preparations for such negotiations became headline news on August 7. Experts interviewed by Izvestia view this dialogue as a genuine opportunity to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine, but they also highlight significant obstacles - chief among them being Europe’s confrontational stance. An in-person meeting between the two leaders could also provide new momentum for US-Russia cooperation, members of the State Duma told Izvestia, noting that the Russian parliament would be open to hosting American congressmen in the future. Meanwhile, Western capitals are hoping for a trilateral summit involving Putin, Trump, and Vladimir Zelensky.

The location of the meeting has not yet been officially announced, but according to Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, it has already been agreed upon. Vladimir Putin noted that the United Arab Emirates could serve as a suitable venue for the talks. Switzerland, which hosted the last US-Russia summit in 2021, has also expressed its readiness to facilitate direct negotiations. "Switzerland reaffirms its willingness, if necessary and at the request of the parties, to support dialogue and provide its ‘good offices’ in line with its longstanding tradition of promoting peace and diplomacy," Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, official spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, told Izvestia. According to Richard Bensel, Professor at Cornell University in New York, Vladimir Putin is almost certainly seeking to delay the imposition of new US sanctions, but in return, he will not make any concessions. Trump, meanwhile, has no reason to forgo the threat of sanctions, though out of habit he might postpone them in exchange for Putin expressing support for the importance of talks with Ukraine, the expert believes. For Trump, the very act of holding a new summit is significant, as it allows him to showcase progress in negotiations with Russia, political analyst Malek Dudakov told Izvestia. "For Russia, it is essential to influence the Trump administration’s position and persuade it to address the root causes of the current conflict in earnest. Only then can one begin to speak of a real chance for de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis," Dudakov said. The upcoming meeting between the two presidents should be viewed with cautious optimism, Konstantin Blokhin, a senior research fellow at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia. "Even if the two sides reach an agreement on Ukraine, Europe remains a factor, as it continues to support Ukraine, and Trump’s ability to apply pressure on Europe is also limited," the expert told the newspaper. Vedomosti: Putin, UAE President discuss strategic ties as Abu Dhabi seeks expanded economic cooperation with Moscow On August 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin advanced his international diplomatic activity by receiving the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the Kremlin during an official visit. This is his fourth trip to Russia in his current capacity as head of state. Putin stated that Russia and the UAE have traditionally enjoyed warm, friendly relations, which Moscow places special value on. The Russian leader emphasized the rapid development of bilateral economic ties, both in trade and investment. The most notable moment of the meeting occurred when Putin remarked that the UAE is among the suitable countries to host his potential meeting with US President Donald Trump. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti noted the UAE’s deepening ties with Russia as part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to strengthen its regional leadership, diversify foreign partnerships, and enhance technological and economic cooperation.

In turn, Al Nahyan thanked the Russian side for its hospitality and expressed hope that his visit to Moscow would yield "positive results" for both nations. He praised the pace of Abu Dhabi’s growing relationship with Moscow and voiced a desire to increase bilateral trade within the next five years. Following the talks, the two countries signed an agreement on trade in services and investment, as well as a memorandum of cooperation in the field of ground transportation, according to the Russian government press service. The UAE leadership is taking deliberate steps toward deepening ties with Russia in an effort to bolster its position as a leading power in the Middle East, Andrey Zeltin, a senior lecturer at the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told the newspaper. Relations with Moscow, he said, are part of a constructive regional rivalry between the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. In this context, Zeltin continued, Abu Dhabi is a step ahead of its competitors: on the one hand, it is an indispensable partner to both the United States and Russia; on the other, it remains a significant partner to Israel. For these reasons, the Arab monarchy could serve as a convenient venue for a potential summit between Putin and Trump, he explained. The talks align with Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy of diversifying its foreign policy relationships, Ivan Bocharov, program manager at the Russian International Affairs Council, noted. According to him, the Russian side placed particular emphasis on economic issues, especially in light of recent challenges faced by Russian companies operating in the UAE. "The Emirates play a crucial role for Russia in terms of finance and, according to some reports, its shadow fleet," he added. Izvestia: How Trump’s new tariffs could affect Russian economy Russia holds a significant share of the oil export markets in India and China, making it unlikely that these Asian partners will abandon Russian supplies, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. On August 6, Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India in response to its crude oil purchases and also threatened China with further duties over its trade with Moscow. Against the backdrop of this renewed escalation in the trade war, Brazil’s president is calling a meeting with other BRICS nations to coordinate a collective response.