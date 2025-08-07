Meeting with Trump, possible communication with Zelensky: What Putin said

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has told reporters that both Moscow and Washington are keen on a face-to-face meeting between himself and US leader Donald Trump.

Putin also noted that he did not object to a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, but certain conditions must be met for it.

TASS has gathered the key takeaways from what the head of state said.

On upcoming meeting with Trump

- The United Arab Emirates is a suitable place for a meeting with Trump: "We have many friends who are ready to assist us in organizing such an event. The United Arab Emirates’ president is one of these friends. I think we will make a decision, but it [the UAE] would be a suitable, rather suitable place."

- Both parties have expressed interest in holding a meeting: "It doesn’t really matter who was the first to say it."

On potential meeting with Zelensky

- A meeting with Zelensky is possible, but conditions should be created for it: "Unfortunately, it’s still a long way to go for the creation of such conditions."

Ushakov’s statements

- Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin and Trump would hold a meeting in the coming days. Next week has been set as a tentative timeframe for a meeting between the two leaders, and preparations for the summit are underway. A place for the Putin-Trump meeting has been agreed on and the Kremlin will announce it "a little later."