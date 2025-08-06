US to impose more secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. President Donald Trump said that the US intends to impose additional secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners.

"You're going to see a lot more. You're going to see so much secondary sanctions," he said, responding to a reporter’s question about potential restrictions against Russia's trading partners.

The US leader confirmed several times that China, like India, is among the countries that may face additional US tariffs. He added that only a few countries in total could face such decisions from Washington. Trump did not explain how this relates to his previous statements about secondary sanctions. "It may happen. I mean, I don't know. I can't tell you yet, but we did it with India," he noted.