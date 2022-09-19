{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan and SCO focuses on turbulent times ahead

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 19th
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi
© AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Vedomosti: SCO leaders discuss world entering times of turbulence

The underlying motif of the Samarkand-hosted SCO summit was the globe’s transformation. This issue brought together those leaders who came to Uzbekistan which means that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when interacting with the heads of SCO member states and those who want to join the club, was in the company of like-minded individuals. In his address, he noted the onset of irreversible transformations in the global economy and politics.

The experts polled by Vedomosti noted that the summit that was held in a face-to-face format for the first time in three years should be assessed as a venue to specify a shared stance on global issues.

The SCO demonstrated the necessity of its own existence, Editor-in-Chief of the Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov told the newspaper. According to him, the Eurasian leaders are unusually interested in the organization which is moving from a period of stagnation to an "upward phase." "Nowadays, the subject of Eurasia’s development is more pertinent than ever, and from the standpoint of prospects, the summit was more than relevant," the expert thinks, adding that the SCO is expanding with Iran essentially becoming its member while Turkey expressed its desire to join it. The Samarkand summit should be viewed as a mechanism of comparing notes between Russia and those countries it has working relations with, according to Chief Researcher at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Andrey Kazantsev. For example, in the current situation, ties with India and China, key buyers of Russian oil and gas, are crucial for Moscow, the expert says, and Putin had separate meetings both with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Putin and Modi discussed Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the Russian leader promised to do everything to finish it "as soon as possible." He also discussed the consequences of the Ukrainian crisis with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan (his country is not a SCO member), but in the context of implementing the "grain deal" and the exports of Russian food products abroad via Turkey. Putin also discussed the clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev.

"With help from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Russian business is resolving a number of its sanctions-related issues, including the transfer of industry," Kazantsev added, while, according to him, Iran serves as a role model, being a country that has been living under sanctions for years. In Lukyanov’s opinion, the practical results of this summit will become clear later but it is obvious that Moscow is using tools such as the SCO for its actions in Eurasia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan declare renewed border ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Bishkek and Dushanbe to resolve their border conflict exclusively by peaceful means. The US and the UN have also expressed their concern. An emergency situation has been declared in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region with more than 140,000 people fleeing their homes while dozens, including children, have been killed and hundreds have been injured. Both sides used modern weapons including drones. One of the reasons for the armed clashes is drug trafficking. As of now, a ceasefire has been reached.

The CSTO, which both conflicting parties belong to, has limited itself to calling for a ceasefire. The alliance’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas stated this in his phone conversation with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev. "The sides noted the importance of an immediate ceasefire and believe that the use of force and heavy firepower, including artillery and MLRS, is unacceptable," according to a press release of the CSTO press service.

Toktayum Umetalieva, a Kyrgyz community leader, believes the armed conflict was triggered by shifting influences on the drug market. "After the change of power in Kyrgyzstan, a process to divide up control over the drug trafficking routes began. If you look at a map, then you will notice that the communities and border posts that came under fire are involved in drug smuggling. This conflict was provoked by interested individuals from both sides precisely to move a large batch of cargo," she told the newspaper. According to her, the conflict is being intentionally politicized using land, water and ethnic factors. The commentator noted that this was not the first time a conflict like this erupted yet every time, regardless of the pretext, it was caused by drug trafficking. "Note that as soon as the cargo goes through, the sides immediately agree to a ceasefire. Unfortunately, the political elite, both the opposition and the one in power, at least, on our side, is involved in these processes," the expert asserted. She thinks that the solution to the border conflicts is in blocking smuggling activities and fighting the drug mafia.

 

Vedomosti: Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan, yet US cannot replace Russia in conflict zone

On September 18, in Yerevan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that the border fighting that began on September 13 "was initiated by the Azeris and there has to be recognition of that." According to her, Armenia was disappointed by Russia’s reaction to these clashes. "It is interesting that they were disappointed they got [the CSTO’s] fact finders and not protection from that relationship and we'll see what happens next," she said, according to Reuters. The news agency noted that, as opposed to Pelosi, the US Department of State urged the sides to reach a peaceful resolution and had not blamed anyone for starting the conflict.

In the near future, the US won’t be able to replace Russia as Armenia’s partner in the security sphere, according to Head of the Caucasus section of the Center for post-Soviet Studies at IMEMO Vadim Mukhanov. According to him, it is obvious that the Biden administration wants to get closer to Nikol Pashinyan’s government, especially since Washington already has a positive experience in the Caucasus with Georgia. Yet, according to the expert, the situation with Armenia is different since good relations with its neighbors is vital for Yerevan and it is still staying afloat thanks to close ties with Russia and Iran. Mukhanov also thinks that, despite the influence of the Armenian diaspora on US domestic and foreign policy, any introduction of sanctions against Azerbaijan is also unlikely, since it closely interacts with Turkey which plays a significant role in NATO, so the US stance will probably be limited to formal warnings.

Director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan concurs, adding that Azerbaijan "is valuable for Europe and the US as an oil and gas exporter." According to him, nowadays the physical safety of Nagorno-Karabakh is ensured by Russian peacekeepers and, while the current situation is not ideal, it is difficult to imagine that somebody can replace them, the expert concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia’s special operation in Ukraine raises concerns among its main partners

On September 19, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev is traveling to China in order to conduct consultations on strategic stability. Yet, the West insists that his goals are to explain the situation in Ukraine which is causing concern both in China and in India, Russia’s other largest partner. Even the final declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) contained a call to reject the use of force. Russia has confirmed that it was striving for peace talks. However, given that NATO is bolstering its military support for Kiev, the chances for an agreement seem slim.

Alexander Lukin, who heads the International Affairs Department at the Higher School of Economics, noted: "Following the summit, Western commentators highlighted Xi’s and Modi’s concerns over the special military operation. The uneasiness was related to the economy and politics, given that the sanctions undermine international trade, with China as the largest global superpower in trade. Additionally, the events in Ukraine undermine the calm course of global policy. Perhaps, Russia could have acted softer. Yet, essentially, China thinks that the US is to blame for these events. They conduct an inflammatory policy both towards Russia and China, seeking to reduce their spheres of influence and trying to slow down their development."

India also criticizes the West albeit not as sharply as China. "The Indians are also dissatisfied that the West is putting pressure on them," the expert said, noting that both India and China hope Russia will wrap up its special military operation somehow. "Yet they are not opposing Russia at all," Lukin added.

 

Izvestia: Russian minister weighs in on corporate exits and parallel import

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the volume of goods brought in via parallel import would amount to at least $20 bln by the end of 2022 in an interview with Izvestia.

"According to Russia’s Federal Customs Service, over the three and a half months of the mechanism in operation (since May 17), merchandise worth almost $9.4 bln has been brought in (with $3.1 in August alone). So we have already adjusted the forecast a bit and by the year’s end, we expect the parallel import of goods to come to at least $20 bln," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Manturov noted that those companies that had ceased or suspended their activity on the Russian market are usually interested in continuing their work in Russia or creating conditions for a comeback. "They are considering various solutions including the transfer of assets to domestic investors," he said.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: SCO deepens Russia-China-Iran ties and senators seek terror tag for Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 16th
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more