{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Washington bent on restraining Russia and EU bites bullet on high gas prices

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 17th
© AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach

Kommersant: Washington bent on restraining Russia

Read also
NATO ready for dialogue with Russia if Moscow takes de-escalation measures

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act has been submitted for signing to US President Joe Biden. The final version of the document allocates $4 bln for the European Defense Initiative, aimed at restraining Russia, Kommersant writes.

Some US Congressional members believe that it’s not enough. Republican Senator Jim Risch has introduced the Guaranteeing Ukraine’s Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defense Act, calling for providing Kiev with military assistance worth $450 mln in 2022, tightening sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and declaring Russia "a sponsor of terrorism" in case the Ukrainian crisis worsens.

Moscow was outraged at the move. "What do they want? A war with Russia? Don’t try to vex Russia, don’t incite us to engage in conflicts because we won’t leave anything unanswered," First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told the newspaper. He slammed the possible recognition of Russia as "a sponsor of terrorism" as ridiculous. When speaking about the sanctions, Dzhabarov pointed out that Russia was not afraid of them: "We are so self-sufficient that no sanctions can bring us to our knees."

Any sanctions-related initiative and other forms of pressure harm bilateral relations, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Dmitry Novikov emphasized. He believes that the proposal will not become law: "It has turned into a tradition for the US to come up with anti-Russian initiatives. However, the requirements of the time make real decision-makers in Washington think about future prospects." According to Novikov, the White House will have to "seriously consider the Russian factor" amid its standoff with China. "With all of Washington’s power and capabilities, it will be hard for the US to fight on two fronts - against Russia and China - particularly if the two fronts become one," the lawmaker concluded.

 

Izvestia: Russia bids farewell to Treaty on Open Skies

Read also
People did not wish USSR’s collapse, were tired of Communism — France’ former ambassador

Moscow has satellites capable of tracking the movement of troops in Europe and the United States, Head of the Russian Delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, the tool may be viewed as an alternative to the Treaty on Open Skies that Russia is exiting on December 18.

Gavrilov pointed out that up until the very end, Russia had been trying to keep the treaty in place. "On May 24, a multi-page note was sent to the US, which contained an analysis of reciprocal claims related to the pact. However, the US Department of State informed the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 27 that Washington had decided not to return to the treaty," the diplomat explained.

Gavrilov pointed out that Russia had completed its domestic procedures to denounce the Open Skies Treaty on June 18, and sent notifications of its intention to leave the accord in six months to the depositories and other states parties. "The next step was a Conference of the States Parties, aimed at assessing the consequences of Russia’s withdrawal, which took place on July 20. I won’t deny that we were disappointed in the passive and aloof position of many Western states parties, who had highlighted the treaty’s importance but did little to preserve it," the Russian delegation’s head noted.

When asked if Russia had other tools to monitor the territory of the US and its allies, which would be an alternative to the Treaty on Open Skies, Gavrilov emphasized that Moscow "has a satellite constellation capable of following any movement of armed forces both in Europe and on the other side of the Atlantic."

"The future of the Open Skies Treaty lies completely with the remaining states parties, though its territorial coverage will significantly decrease, provided the treaty remains in effect without Russia and the United States. The value of the political and informational aspects will also be impaired considerably," Gavrilov noted. "Clearly, the European security situation also won’t benefit from it," he added.

 

Vedomosti: Europe bites the bullet on high gas prices for another six months

Read also
NATO ready for dialogue with Russia if Moscow takes de-escalation measures

The duration of high gas prices in Europe is likely to last until next summer, experts said based on a statement from President of Germany’s Federal Network Agency (BNA) Jochen Homann that a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would not be made in the first half of 2022, Izvestia notes.

The key question for the market is not exactly whenNord Stream 2 will be launched, but will Russian gas giant Gazprom ramp up gas supplies to Europe (including via Ukraine) should the certification process take that long, Fitch’s Dmitry Marinchenko pointed out. "We believe that average prices will stabilize at about $300 per 1,000 cubic meters. However, if Russian gas supplies fail to increase, prices may grow a lot more," the expert noted.

The German regulator’s statement will lead to another spike in spot gas prices, Senior Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund Igor Yushkov said. He emphasized that the market had not expected Nord Stream 2 to become operational before the end of the current heating season, but the BNA’s statement created additional market anxiety, driving prices higher.

Homann’s remark is not the first one to trigger a price race on Europe’s gas market. Prices started rising after Germany’s new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on December 14 that there were no reasons to launch Nord Stream 2. Prices remain high amid Europe’s low gas storage levels.

Vygon Consulting’s Maria Belova believes that even in the best-case scenario, European gas storage facilities won’t be more than 35% full, and if the winter turns out to be really cold, the level will be even lower.

 

Izvestia: Chinese currency moves towards replacing US dollar globally

Read also
Press review: Russia, China bolster ties to take on West and key US official visits Moscow

Prominent US investor Mark Mobius has said recently that the Chinese yuan is likely to displace the US greenback on the international stage. Russian experts believe that it can happen in the distant future, Izvestia writes.

The role of the yuan is growing and the scenario that Mobius announced does not seem impossible, National Finance Association President Vasily Zablotsky pointed out. "At the moment, China is the only country in the world that can be compared to the US in terms of economic power. However, the yuan is unlikely to displace the dollar in the near future because, the dollar’s position as a global reserve currency is very strong."

It is too early to talk about the yuan displacing the greenback, Managing Director of the NRA Rating Service Sergey Grishunin noted. "First, the United States remains the world’s leading economy and center of innovation, particularly when it comes to finance. Second, the NRA sees that risks are low that the US will stop being the global currency emission center and that the dollar won’t be the main reserve currency any more. Third, the bulk of the global trade is denominated in dollars and transactions are conducted through American banks. It will be quite difficult to change the system particularly due to the inertia of these processes, the underdevelopment of an alternative financial infrastructure and the large number of US allies and partners in trade."

It’s no point in arguing that the Chinese yuan is becoming an increasingly solid currency, Managing Partner at the WMT Consult analytical agency Ekaterina Kosareva emphasized. According to her, the yuan is in the top five popular global currencies, trade with China is growing, and Beijing is becoming more and more interested in using the national currency for transactions. However, there’s still a long way to go before the yuan reaches the dollar and the euro’s levels in terms of international payments.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Experts view QR codes as reasonable measure in combating pandemic

Read also
Russians inoculated with foreign vaccines to be given certificates — government official

The introduction of health certificates is a reasonable and even inevitable measure in the current situation, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes, citing participants in a roundtable hosted by the Social Research Expert Institute (EISI).

According to Head of the Political Analysis Practice at the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center Mikhail Mamonov, the share of Russians who either have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or plan to get inoculated in the near future is estimated at 69%. As for those reluctant to get a jab, their share is 29%, according to social scientists. However, half of them have already recovered from the coronavirus or suspect to have had an asymptomatic form of the disease. That said, these people believe they have antibodies and don’t need to get vaccinated for now. Only 12% of those surveyed are confident that they haven’t had the infection but are unwilling to get a vaccine shot, the expert specified.

"Once again, we see that the share of die-hard anti-vaxxers stands at about 10-12%," Head of the EISI Expert Council Gleb Kuznetsov noted, commenting on the data. "All others need to somehow be encouraged to get vaccinated and receive booster shots afterwards," he added.

The system of QR codes proposed by the Russian government "is the most effective way to encourage people to do what they actually don’t mind doing, that is, getting vaccinated," Kuznetsov said. He pointed out that QR codes had already been introduced all over the world in one form or another. According to Kuznetsov, the Russian authorities are trying to make sure that QR codes do as little damage as possible and are in line with common sense.

The experts also pointed to international experience in stimulating vaccinations. Austria, for instance, imposes major fines on those unvaccinated, while Singapore refuses to provide free medical treatment to anti-vaxxers. By comparison, the introduction of QR codes is "a progressive measure" as it is aimed at recording people’s immunity status rather than at collecting fines, Head of the EISI Department of Strategic Studies and Forecasting Ekaterina Sokolova stressed.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia, China bolster ties to take on West and key US official visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 16th
Read more
EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions by 6 months
The decision was unanimous
Read more
India’s Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
The top 3 finalists were Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa
Read more
Japan protests Russian firing drills near Kunashir — Kyodo
Japan was notified about the drills in advance
Read more
Threats to unplug Russia from SWIFT represent national security issue, says ministry
"In other words, this technology has involved certain issues in the questions of war and peace probably for the first time in recent years," Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Security Department Andrey Krutskikh said
Read more
Russia’s advanced Kornet anti-tank missile system can penetrate any armor, says expert
Kornet missiles possess both the option to attack a target by a paired launch and tandem-charge warheads that strike explosive-reactive armor and pierce various add-on armor plates
Read more
Defense contractor delivers munitions against precision weapons to Russian troops
The aerosol-forming munitions developed by TsNIITochMash are designated to protect Uragan-1M multiple rocket launchers, mobile PRP-4A and PRP-5A reconnaissance stations, TOS-2 flamethrowers and other armaments and military hardware
Read more
Russia does not recognize Schmidt as representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina — diplomat
The appointment is illegitimate without the authorization of the UN Security Council
Read more
Macron, Putin agree to hold more talks by year-end — Elysee Palace
During an exchange of opinions on Tuesday, Putin and Macron also discussed the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus and the situation in Ukraine
Read more
NATO continues expansion despite Russia’s protests — Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg opined that the NATO military support to Ukraine does not pose a "threat to Russia"
Read more
Calling Iranian nuclear deal outdated is dangerous — Russian diplomat
Russia calls upon its UN Security Council partners and other participants in the talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program to show 'strategic restraint'
Read more
Russia’s Otvet anti-submarine missile successfully hits target in Sea of Japan
Anti-submarine missiles are launched by universal launchers that make it possible to use the Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles
Read more
Data on Sputnik V’s effectiveness against Omicron may be obtained next week
On November 26, the WHO designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron
Read more
Russian, Chinese presidents to discuss NATO’s belligerent rhetoric, says Kremlin spokesman
They also plan to touch upon the entire range of bilateral ties, Dmitry Peskov revealed
Read more
Press review: Putin, Xi to hold video conference call and Kiev readies bomb shelters
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 15th
Read more
Big EU states resist push to plan more anti-Russia sanctions, says Bloomberg
According to the agency, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France are among the states preferring talks
Read more
Russia has world’s second largest military aviation fleet — research
In accordance with the research, Russia has 4,173 military aircraft, or 8% of the total number worldwide, US tops the list, with 13,246 aircraft, or 25%
Read more
Putin-Xi virtual summit concludes, running a little over an hour
Close coordination between Russia and China on the global stage has become a tangible factor of stability in international relations, the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Putin says Russia’s calls on NATO comply with indivisible security principle
Earlier, the Russian presiden urged NATO to start substantive talks in order to give Russia "reliable and long-term security guarantees"
Read more
Russia, India and China summit may take place in the near future — presidential aide
The last meeting of leaders of the three countries in the RIC format took place in June 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka
Read more
Russian frigate successfully hits target with Tsirkon hypersonic missile from White Sea
The launch was performed from the waters of the White Sea at the coastal target position located at the Chizha proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region
Read more
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter may get flat nozzle for stealth purposes — pilot
The flat nozzle technology is a breakthrough in modern aircraft-building, Major-General Vladimir Popov noted
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO membership unacceptable for Russia, EU, Russian Ambassador to UK says
According to Andrey Kelin, the deployment of strike weapons and medium-and short-range missiles near Russia’s borders as well as the emergence of military bases "will create an unacceptable threat that Russia will have to deflect with a lot of effort, with major economic expenditures"
Read more
US still has no reliable shield against countries having nuclear arms — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also noted that the United States’ explanations about the reasons for its withdrawal from the Antiballistic Missile Treaty were actually meant to hide its plans "to have a free hand to develop an advanced system of national missile defense"
Read more
German regulator says no decision on Nord Stream 2 expected in 1H 2022
The certification has been suspended since the Swiss-headquartered operator Nord Stream 2 AG must register a subsidiary in Germany
Read more
Russia warns tensions may spike in Europe unless it gets security guarantees — envoy
The military and political steps taken by the West confirm the course towards destabilizing the situation near Russian borders as NATO is steadily moving its infrastructure and weapons closer to the country, Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Russia’s Su-27/30 fighters ranked world’s second most popular military aircraft — report
The US F-16 fighters topped the ranking with 2,248 aircraft
Read more
Russia, China set to turn joint border into belt of everlasting peace, says Putin
Moscow and Beijing are also bolstering their trade and economic ties, the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Russian Navy forces wipe out enemy warship in Black Sea drills
The crew of the guard ship Ladny simulated the enemy warship in the drills
Read more
Full-blown warfare in cyberspace in progress, says Russian diplomat
What matters now is to calculate the damage and determine who will lose it in the end and what shape the world will eventually acquire as a result of this war, Andrey Krutskikh emphasized
Read more
Press review: Russia, China bolster ties to take on West and key US official visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 16th
Read more
Russia-China relations are sample of interstate cooperation in 21st century — Putin
As he began the meeting, Putin waved his hand in welcome and called Xi Jinping his "dear friend"
Read more
India may be first foreign buyer of Russia’s advanced S-500 air defense system
The system is designed to strike all existing and future aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy at all altitudes and speeds
Read more
Press review: Is Biden backing away from Ukraine and Moscow seeks original Iran nuke deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 14th
Read more
Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicles outperform Turkey’s Bayraktar drones — deputy PM
Yury Borisov said that Russian-developed drones don’t just have the same technical capabilities
Read more
Jealous husband who cut off wife’s hands sentenced to 14 years behind bars
A court sentenced Dmitry Grachev, who severed his wife’s hands with an axe in a violent rage of jealousy nearly a year ago, to 14 years in a maximum security colony
Read more
Russian Navy forces tracking French frigate’s deployments in Black Sea — top brass
The French frigate Auvergne is a multi-purpose warship with missile and artillery armament displacing 6,000 tonnes
Read more
Russia and China act like a bloc as relations with United States worsen — New York Times
The publication underscored friendly relations between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Read more
Deployment of UK military bases in Ukraine possible, Russian envoy says
It would mean a circumvention of the basic act and the obligation of military restraint cemented in it, Andrey Kelin also noted
Read more
Russia sees US willingness to develop dialogue, despite differences — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the current trains in relations between the two countries cannot be compared with the Cold War
Read more
Zelensky says would use Nord Stream 2 situation to meet with Putin
Ukrainian President also noted he advocates various formats of talks on settlement in Donbass
Read more
Western scheme to make Navalny ‘sacrificial victim’ failed, says intelligence chief
Naryshkin emphasized that the US and EU intelligence community must confess that public interest in Navalny has been steadily on the decline
Read more
Russia, Mongolia adopt declaration setting clear targets for boosting cooperation — Putin
Both countries also planned to sign a number of intergovernmental and interagency documents covering many areas of cooperation, including the economy and trade
Read more
Moscow will respond if cargo transit from Belarus via Lithuania is banned
Moscow urges the partners not to follow the path of disrupting economic ties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Gamaleya Center to publish data on Sputnik's ability to eliminate Omicron strain in 7 days
The developer of the vaccine noted that in a recently published small study on the efficacy of the Sputnik vaccine against the omicron strain, the authors deliberately used serum samples that cannot be representative
Read more
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Read more
Russia, US agree to continue dialogue on implementing Minsk accords — source
The discussion will include the position stated by the US President about the need to grant Donbass a special status to end the conflict
Read more
Eastern Partnership summit declaration avoids mentioning Russia
"The European Union remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders, independence, and sovereignty of all Eastern partners," the document says
Read more
European Union preparing full set of sanctions against Russia, says foreign policy chief
Josep Borrel confirmed that EU countries would be able to reach a consensus on the issue this time
Read more
NATO fails to respond to numerous Russian proposals for security dialogue — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the West’s attempt to blame Russia for deploying troops on the border with Ukraine was nothing but propaganda
Read more
Impacts of Russia’s collapse could be much bloodier than in Yugoslavia, says Putin
"It can be definitely said that we would be feeling very bad, we would be battling to survive now rather than seeking to boost birth rate," he said
Read more