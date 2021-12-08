People did not wish USSR’s collapse, were tired of Communism — France’ former ambassador

PARIS, December 8. /TASS/. The Soviet people were tired of Communism and rejected even its mild form, but they did not wish the Soviet Union’s collapse, the head of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, France's former ambassador to Russia Jean de Gliniasty, told TASS in an interview on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Belovezh Accords.

"It is essential to distinguish between the collapse of Communism and the collapse of the Soviet Union," he said. "People in Russia no longer wished Communism, even its humanized form proposed by Mikhail Gorbachev," he said. At the same time the expert believes that "a majority of Soviet citizens did not wish the Soviet Union’s breakup."

"This was well seen in the results of the referendum on the creation of the Union of Sovereign States," Gliniasty said. "Such a union would be a means of preserving the Soviet Union and a far more explicit one that the CIS, which Boris Yeltsin created in December 1991."

In his opinion, the oil price slump was one of the factors for the Soviet Union’s breakup.

"Certainly, it was an important factor, but not the decisive one, because the Communist system no longer worked," he stressed.

Mitterrand’s proposals

Gliniasty recalled that the then French president, Francois Mitterrand addressed the Soviet bloc countries with a proposal for creating a European confederation based on partnership by the European Union and the East European countries.

"After the dissolution of the Soviet bloc Europe’s security would have been far better guaranteed by a confederation which Mitterrand proposed," the expert believes. "However, most member-countries of the former Soviet bloc preferred to join NATO, while Russia failed to conclude an agreement with the Western countries on this score."

Confidence-building measures

Gliniasty recalled that before the Soviet Union’s demise international stability had rested upon a number of international agreements to which Moscow was a signatory.