{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia, India to deepen ties and NATO spying endangers civilian airliners

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 6th
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Kommersant: Putin, Modi seeking to define new partnership strategy

On his upcoming visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin's second international trip during the pandemic, after just once flying from Moscow for a conference with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, is meant not only to reaffirm Moscow's commitment to Russian-Indian cooperation, according to Kommersant. Due to the escalating rivalry between Russia and the United States, as well as the worsening relations between India and China, Delhi’s ties with Russia are being put to the test.

Read also
Russia, India to sign 10 agreements as part of Putin, Modi talks — Kremlin aide

Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov noted that the two parties are expected to sign "a package of agreements during the visit". Diplomatic sources in the Indian capital told Kommersant that a joint statement would be adopted at the end of the Putin-Modi summit, which will serve as a blueprint for deepening and diversifying bilateral relations. At the same time, agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed to cover cooperation in a number of key areas, including military-technical cooperation, energy, trade, economic ties, and healthcare.

Meanwhile, experts interviewed by Kommersant noted there are also new serious risks. The geopolitical backdrop and atmosphere of Russian-Indian relations has become noticeably complicated as a result of a number of issues. First, the confrontation between the United States on one side, and Russia and China on the other, has resulted in the US attempting to separate India from Russia. Second, Indo-Chinese ties, which are at their worst in half a century, have resulted from escalating border tensions.

"One of the most important factors that determine India's foreign policy is the almost complete intolerance of China's activity in the international arena and, in particular, in Asia. India and China are extremely sensitive to each other, and India sees the United States as an antithesis not only to China but also to the actively developing military-political partnership between Russia and China," Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies of Moscow State University Alexey Maslov told Kommersant.

Despite the fact that the Russian side still does not consider India's arguments in favor of its Indo-Pacific strategy sufficiently convincing, seeing in it only an American instrument of containing China, relations with India acquire additional weight for Russia in the context of its relations with both the United States and with China, Anil Trigunayat, former Indian ambassador to Russia, and expert with the Vivekananda Foundation, told Kommersant.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Minsk vows tit-for-tat sanctions against Western restrictions, yet eyes reconciliation

The fifth package of sanctions against Belarus proved to be more serious than expected. It was intended to be a response to the migrant issue on the Belarusian border, where thousands of migrants have been wandering for months seeking to get into Europe. Individuals and corporations implicated in the border problem were targeted by the sanctions. The extent of the actual restrictions, however, surprised the Belarusian authorities, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Minsk responded with threats and hints at pursuing reconciliation.

Read also
Russia bashes new Western sanctions against Belarus — foreign ministry

First, the new sanctions package did not come solely from Europe. The United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom also joined in, and each of them created its own list. Second, the sanctions targeted not just those implicated in the border crisis, but also strategically vital industrial businesses that generate revenue for the government, as well as several judges. The restrictive measures impacted 22 businesses and more than 30 people in total.

Belarusian officials were taken aback by the appearance of the US, UK, and Canadian lists. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko stated the country would retaliate harshly. First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Krutoy assessed the sanctions as "the only serious threat to economic security" of Belarus, but at the same time said that the government had a "mobilization plan", which would help it avoid major problems.

Possible losses from sanctions could reach around $250-300 mln and Belarus intends to replace these losses by focusing on other markets, in particular China, Russia, and African countries, mainly "Egypt and Zimbabwe", Krutoy said. The low price of Russian gas and savings on its purchases owing to the opening of a nuclear power plant are two further options that could make up for the losses.

 

Izvestia: BRICS to help South Africa fight Omicron

BRICS says it’s prepared to help South Africa to study the new Omicron coronavirus variant and fight it, President of BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand told Izvestia. According to her, Russia, India, China, and Brazil are now discussing ways to deliver aid to South Africa. Countries can send specialists there to study the new strain of the virus, and also supply drugs.

Read also
Antibodies against delta strain may not protect against omicron and vice versa — expert

BRICS members are ready to support South Africa on all matters regarding the new variant, be it research or medical supplies, she told the newspaper, noting that it is important to stop Omicron before it is too late.

In particular, Anand added, India has put together a shipment of medical equipment and its Covishield vaccine for South Africa if they are needed.

Virologist Alexey Agranovsky told Izvestia that it could take from three months to a year to determine how dangerous Omicron is. "We do not yet know whether Omicron can supplant the Delta strain, although theoretically this scenario cannot be ruled out. Omicron has not been studied enough to suggest that it is more easily tolerated than other variants. With 10 or 100 case histories tracked, there’s sketchy information, so it is impossible to talk about anything seriously," he emphasized.

The Association of Russian Compatriots in South Africa told Izvestia that there is no panic over Omicron in the country, all establishments are operating normally. Despite the restrictions on air traffic, it is still possible to fly from South Africa to Russia.

 

Izvestia: US aviation reconnaissance imperiling civilian air safety over Black Sea

The Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS aircraft, one of which nearly caused a plane crash over the Black Sea, has been used by the United States for several years as a means of electronic reconnaissance, sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense told Izvestia. The experimental surveillance plane, which had a crew of so-called "contractors," narrowly escaped a collision with an Aeroflot passenger jet on December 3. This occurred against the backdrop of a significant mobilization of NATO forces in the region. Russian Foreign Ministry official Maria Zakharova stated that the operations of the US Air Force and its allies pose a threat to civil aviation.

Read also
Russia aware of US achievements on hypersonic weapons despite no ‘fuss’ about it — Putin

According to Russian defense department and aviation sector sources, the US has been operating the Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS as an electronic surveillance aircraft with civilian crews of contractors for a couple of years. These planes, which are based in Romania, are frequently deployed, even over the Black Sea, the sources stated.

The Federal Air Transport Agency told the newspaper that NATO’s ramped-up aircraft flights near Russia’s borders increase the possibility of dangerous accidents involving civilian airliners. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, while reconnaissance aircraft operations should not result in flight restrictions at this time, any further escalation of tensions could lead to no-fly zones being created over the Black Sea.

According to a source in the aviation industry, the Aeroflot incident is far from the first in recent years. Since 2014, NATO intelligence has routinely created and continues to create dangerous circumstances over the Black Sea. "Unfortunately, as far as I know, no sanctions were applied to anyone after such accidents," the source said, adding that today there are no real levers of influence on "partners" who create dangers in the air and violate international air law, other than the air defense forces.

 

Kommersant: Russia’s independent oil service companies to face stagnation

The global oilfield services market in 2021 will not reach the pre-pandemic level of 2019 and will amount to $330 bln despite an increase of 12%, according to a report from Vygon Consulting. The Russian sector, experts said, will see a 10-percent rise to $24 bln. Meanwhile, independent contractors were hit the hardest during the crisis, while oil companies' own structures did not suffer, Kommersant writes. According to analysts, the growth prospects to 2030 for the independent oilfield services segment in Russia are limited, and in order to survive, companies need to move into new niches.

Read also
Russia to scale up oil production by 109,000 barrels per day in January 2022

According to Vygon Consulting’s baseline forecast, the Russian oilfield services market will grow very slowly until 2030 - by 14% overall. Fulfilling commitments to reduce production under the OPEC+ deal, led to Russia shutting down about 30% of production wells.

The experts noted that Russian independent oilfield services will face stagnation or a decline if they do not diversify their business.

Providing complex technological solutions for the development of hard-to-recover oil, as well as the digitalization of fields could solve the crisis. Another option is to diversify towards services related to the energy transition, this market is just emerging in Russia. Potentially, CO2 injection systems can become a significant sector for oilfield services, Kommersant writes.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
Polish Maritime Office confirms detention of Russian vessel in Baltic Sea
Currently, the vessel is lying in the anchorage
Read more
This week in photos: Subs in Vladivostok, rescued elephant and lava on La Palma island
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Galia Lahav House of Couture to host show at Hainan International Wedding Festival
The event will be held on November 30
Read more
Hainan authorities to kick off 22nd International Tourism Island Carnival on December 10
Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival will run until December 31 with the closing ceremony set to be held at the Sanya International Duty Free Center
Read more
Polish border guards detain Russian freighter in Baltic Sea, web portal says
According to Polish media outlets, the ship has been detained and is currently in Gdansk’s port
Read more
Putin, Biden to discuss Geneva agreements, Middle East, Ukraine, NATO
A concrete date and time for this videoconference are already known but all the parameters to be agreed with the US first
Read more
Hainan Ocean Park steps up efforts to save marine animals
Biodiversity Conservation Center provides disease diagnosis and treatment for injured marine life
Read more
About 2.7 mln volunteers in Russia, including over 300,000 students, Deputy PM says
During the pandemic about 65,000 volunteer medics were helping fight the coronavirus infection
Read more
Fitch affirms Russia at ‘BBB,’ outlook stable
Russia's 'BBB' IDRs are supported by its very strong external balance sheet and the lowest level of general government debt in the peer group
Read more
Russia bashes new Western sanctions against Belarus — foreign ministry
Maria Zakharova said that sanctions have "a clear political connotation and are another example of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state"
Read more
Hainan’s international trade turnover with ASEAN countries reached $3 billion
Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines are Hainan’s top trade partners
Read more
Explosion in Iran’s Natanz caused by training launch of air defense missile - authorities
IRNA added that the explosion had nothing to do with the nearby nuclear facility
Read more
Fixed capital investment in Hainan increased 11.6% in January-October
Compared with the same period in 2019, the increase was 21.4%, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, citing data from the provincial statistics office
Read more
Media: Hainan authorities to help develop digital zone in Fuxingcheng Science City
The secretary of the Hainan Province Industry and IT Technology Party Committee noted that "this science city is making progress every year, moving to stages of increasingly intensive development."
Read more
U.S. is considering different ways to help Ukraine defend territory - Secretary of Defense
Lloyd Austin avoided answering the question of whether Washington believes that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible
Read more
Belarus says Ukrainian helicopter Mi-8 violates its airspace
Mi-8 flying up to one kilometer into its territory, the Belarusian State Border Committee said
Read more
Russia’s Nepomniachtchi loses to Carlsen in world championship’s game six
With six games already played, Carlsen leads 3.5:2.5
Read more
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin received Milorad Dodik in Kremlin
In reply to an elaborative question why the Kremlin refrained from announcing the meeting ahead of it, Dmitry Peskov explained that "yesterday’s main event was the extensive conference the president held on the situation in the coal industry"
Read more
US Ambassador to Russia insists American diplomats cannot obtain Russian visas
A representative of the US Department of State told TASS that over the recent days, the US and Russia have achieved progress on bilateral issues concerning diplomatic visas
Read more
Russia, India to sign 10 agreements as part of Putin, Modi talks — Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov declined to name the agreements as they were still being finalized, but said, "they are important for the development of bilateral ties in most diverse areas"
Read more
Hainan authorities publish 14th Five-Year Financial Industry Development Plan
The added value of the financial sector should to exceed 100 billion yuan (about $15.6 billion) by the end of this five-year plan
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to escort two US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea
After the US spy plane moved away from Russia’s state border, "the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield"
Read more
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
Russia aware of US achievements on hypersonic weapons despite no ‘fuss’ about it — Putin
The president compared the situation to the US' anti-satellite weapon tests 10 years ago
Read more
Russia opting for persuasion rather than compulsion concerning vaccination — Putin
Read more
‘Direct threat aimed at Russia’: Moscow strikes back at Zelensky’s remark on Crimea
Earlier, the Ukranian president noted that bringing back Crimea should become Ukraine’s main goal and philosophy
Read more
At meeting with Putin, Biden to declare US desire for stable relations — Blinken
Washington expects the conversation to take place "in the very near future"
Read more
U.S. claims on Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine earlier proved to be wrong — embassy
The diplomatic mission stressed that Russia is not a threat to any country, the deployment of Russian troops on the national territory is our sovereign right and no one's business
Read more
The Sanya IP Rights Protection Center in Hainan speeds up work
The time for reviewing applications to obtain documents confirming exclusive rights to inventions has been reduced more than sixfold
Read more
Belarus ready for end of confrontation with West — top diplomat
We have made concrete proposals," he said
Read more
China opens first LNG refueling station in Hainan — media
The fueling station will serve LNG-powered China National Offshore Oil Company ships
Read more
Biden says he is putting together set of initiatives related to Ukraine, Russia
In his speech at the White House, Biden told reporters that he had been "in constant contact" with European allies and Ukraine
Read more
Hainan to recycle up to 85% of renewable resources by 2025
By that date, more than 95% of populated areas in the province will establish their own recycling facilities
Read more
Ural vehicles enjoy demand in more than 40 countries — Russian Deputy PM
The company’s share on the Russian market of all-wheel drive trucks is about 30%, Yuri Borisov said
Read more
Ukraine won’t implement Minsk Accords, should be impelled to do so - Russian top diplomat
The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict in Donbass and consistently supports a complete and unfailing implementation of the Minsk Accords that it signed as a mediator in the process of the peaceful settlement
Read more
Biden says he does not accept anybody’s red lines referring to Ukraine
"We’re aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion with Putin," US President added
Read more
Russia invites US to reset to zero restrictions on diplomatic missions, will reciprocate
The ambassador recalled that the problem with visas for Russian diplomats in the United States has not yet been resolved, while the situation with their work remains "very thorny and troublesome"
Read more
‘Cheap bit of fake news’: MP blasts Bild’s article on Russian plan to invade Ukraine
According to the lawmaker "this cheap fake news item is being seriously presented by a seemingly reputable newspaper that decided to follow suit of US media outlets"
Read more
US top diplomat hopes Russia will choose de-escalation in respect of Ukraine
Antony Blinken urged to engage in diplomacy over what differences exist
Read more
United Russia congress re-elects Medvedev as party’s chairman
The term of powers of United Russia Chairman is five years, according to party rules
Read more
White House confirms plans of holding video call between Biden and Putin on December 7
The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship
Read more
Haikou tops the list of Chinese cities with the cleanest air
Lhasa came in second, and Huangshan came in third
Read more
EAEU countries interested in creating Eurasian Space Agency
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin pointed out that all countries of the union are interested in Roscosmos’ projects
Read more
Iran offers radical revision of draft document on nuclear program, says Russian envoy
There is a rule at Vienna talks - nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, Mikhail Ulyanov noted
Read more
Turkey, Russia cooperating on development of Turkish fighter jet - Turkish official
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in August that Russia and Turkey were in consultations on issues of cooperation in the area of the development of Turkey’s TF-X fighter jet
Read more
Putin, Biden to hold talks by video link on Tuesday — Reuters
US President is reported to discuss Ukraine and a wide range of other topics with Russian President
Read more
US military base in Syria attacked, Al Arabiya says
According to Syria’s television, several explosions were heard inside the base
Read more
New coronavirus strain may be first sign of pandemic’s end — expert
According to Nikiforov, the new strain may cause the virus to become an ordinary seasonal respiratory infection
Read more
Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
She said that she made this decision completely on her own
Read more
Turkey can organize Putin-Zelensky talks, Erdogan’s spokesman says
Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Ibrahim Kalin said
Read more