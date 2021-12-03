Russia, India to sign 10 agreements as part of Putin, Modi talks — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia and India will sign 10 agreements in various areas following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"About 10 bilateral agreements will be signed, which are quite important and include some semi-confidential ones," he said. "Work is still ongoing on them. We are confident that the package of agreements will be signed as part of the visit."

Ushakov declined to name the agreements as they were still being finalized, but said, "they are important for the development of bilateral ties in most diverse areas."

The heads of state will first lead meetings of their delegations and then will hold a one-on-one meeting over dinner, the aide said. The delegations will be downsized due to Covid-19 restrictions and include, on the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Ushakov.

Putin is scheduled to arrive in India in late afternoon Moscow time, head straight to the meeting venue and return to Russia immediately after the talks wrap up, Ushakov said.

"The president and the prime minister will talk as much as they want," Ushakov said. "And then the departure, regardless of whether it’s late evening or night time."

Putin and Modi may make a statement for the news media as they start the talks, while Lavrov and Shoigu may also speak to reporters, Ushakov said.

Putin has lately increased his international contacts, holding talks by phone and face-to-face, the Kremlin aide said. "There are plans for further meetings, contacts and even visits," he said.