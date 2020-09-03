{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Berlin claims Novichok in Navalny case and when will the EU open to Russians

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 3rd
A vehicle is seen in front of the building of the Charite hospital where Alexei Navalny is being treated in Berlin, Germany AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
A vehicle is seen in front of the building of the Charite hospital where Alexei Navalny is being treated in Berlin, Germany
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Media: Germany alleges Navalny poisoned with Novichok-class agent

Novichok is once again at the center of attention, poisoning relations between Moscow and the West. German authorities announced on Wednesday that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned by the same substance that former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been two years ago in the United Kingdom. Back then, the West furnished a coordinated response, which resulted in an unprecedented diplomatic scandal with Moscow. This time, just several minutes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s speech, calls were also made for imposing sanctions against Russia. In turn, Moscow believes that the conclusions of the German specialists were unfounded and demanded actual facts, Kommersant writes.

Program Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev explained that sanctions against Moscow could be imposed for human rights violation and for using weapons of mass destruction, and the latter was the most likely scenario. "The mechanism created back in 2018 implies freezing assets and visa sanctions against those who create chemical weapons, use them or are involved in preparing their use. The mechanism was used against four Russian citizens, who were involved in the Salisbury incident, according to the EU," Timofeyev said. According to him, the poisoning scandal could also affect the EU’s stance on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Read also
Germany claims blogger Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class agent

The United States also threatens to impose sanctions, the expert said. "For example, there is President Donald Trump’s decree of August 1, 2019: it stipulated sanctions over the Salisbury case, but can be used in the Navalny case. Further restrictions are possible on loans for Russia, new export and import restrictions, downgrading the level of diplomatic relations and restrictions against national airlines," he said. The US won’t miss a chance to punish Russia for human rights violations by possibly using the Magnitsky Act. The decisions on sanctions are unilateral, extrajudicial and political, the expert said, stressing: "The key question is how far the EU and especially the US will go given the possible harm for themselves."

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told Izvestia that Moscow was again up against a provocation. "You can say whatever you want. But show the documents, the results of tests and the official conclusions of the doctors. Invite our specialists so that they also assess the results. It’s clear that this is another show. We have nothing to hide and nothing to apologize for. The Russian side should now demand the official results of the examination, which our specialists should study," the senator said.

German political scientist Alexander Rahr noted that Moscow and Berlin now need a dialogue and a conference of Russian and German doctors should find out what tests the blogger underwent in Russia and Germany.

One of the creators of the Soviet nerve agent Novichok, Leonid Rink, dismissed Germany’s claims about Navalny’s poisoning as absolute nonsense. "Navalny had no symptoms linked to Novichok. If there had been, they would have been detected in Russia because this thing had a very quick effect," the scientist told Izvestia, noting that if the opposition figure had been really poisoned by this substance, "he would have been dead now."

 

Izvestia: EU borders to fully open to Russian tourists only by spring

The opening of Russia’s borders with EU countries and the gradual resumption of direct transportation could take place by the end of 2020, but the full restoration of tourism is expected only by spring, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) and the National Union of the Hospitality Industry (OSIG) told Izvestia. This process won’t be delayed despite political tensions in Russian-European ties over the unrest in Belarus, said sources in the European Parliament, the European Commission and EU diplomatic missions in Russia. The Council of the European Union assured Izvestia that an active discussion on opening the borders with third countries was underway at an expert level.

Although it is too early to talk about restoring tourism to Europe, the opening of borders for Russians is expected by the end of this year, ATOR’s Vice President Dmitry Gorin told Izvestia. "The removal of all restrictions and full-fledged beginning of the tourism season in Europe and across the entire world is possible in the first quarter of next year. The opening of European borders could take place much earlier - we hope that this will happen in the fourth quarter of this year," he said. In the near future, regular flights to Europe once per week are expected to be restored for certain categories of Russians, for example for those who work, study or undergo medical treatment there and also for relatives of EU citizens, the expert noted.

Read also
Russia’s travel industry to recover by next spring, says head of tourism agency

"We expect the EU’s full re-opening to Russian tourists not earlier than in March. However, this needs to be done step-by-step and carefully because in some countries the number of coronavirus patients is again growing," Executive Director of OSIG Alexei Volkov said.

Many expect that the vaccination will boost the process of opening borders. However, there are fears that COVID-19 could morph in a new form.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: What's Moscow’s condition for supporting Lukashenko

Moscow and Minsk are exchanging visits and their bilateral talks have a clear anti-Western tone. Experts predict various scenarios of the two allies’ steps, which could be both Moscow’s stronger support for Alexander Lukashenko or dumping him, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Commenting on the possible goals of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Minsk, experts are not excluding that the talks could focus on redirecting trade flows from Lithuania to Russia. Local analysts don’t doubt that Moscow has decided to help Lukashenko due to self-serving interests.

According to political observer Alexander Klaskovsky, Russia will take advantage of Lukashenko’s weakness and his strive to retain power, in order to attach Belarus to itself even more. Now the Belarusian authorities, which are "in the heat of a confrontation with the West" and seek the Kremlin’s backing, dismiss the idea of diversifying external economic ties, the expert noted.

Read also
Baltic states ban entrance to Lukashenko, 29 more Belarusian officials

In exchange for its support, Moscow could ask Belarus to allow it to create military bases in Belarus and could wish to buy some enterprises, which still interest investors, he said. However, experts note that Lukashenko might not fulfill his promises.

Meanwhile, some pundits believe that Moscow has grown tired of Lukashenko and is ready for creating a so-called "managed democracy" in Belarus. Now Russia is only simulating support while studying Lukashenko’s enemies and building ties with them. "The upcoming meeting between Lukashenko and Putin in Moscow in two weeks (if it takes place) will be devoted not to signing "roadmaps" on deepening integration but to forcing Lukashenko to conduct constitutional reforms and his exit from Belarusian politics in exchange for personal guarantees," said Yuri Tsarik, who heads the Russian and post-Soviet research department at the Center for Strategic and Foreign Policy Studies. The expert says Russia is not going to sign any serious documents with the illegitimate president and won’t antagonize Belarusian society by supporting him.

 

Izvestia: Russia tightens the screws on cryptocurrency mining

Miners won’t be able to obtain any recompense in bitcoins and ethereums if amendments to the federal law on digital financial assets proposed by the Finance Ministry are passed, Izvestia writes. The document says that it will be possible to produce cryptocurrency in Russia, but miners won’t be able to get any payment as usual, Izvestia writes.

The new regulation does not mean anything good for miners because it is unclear how they will get their recompense, Director General of Moscow Digital School Dmitry Zakharov said. Perhaps, specialists will try to come up with some legal frameworks but all of them will imply significant risks of administrative and criminal liability, he warned.

Read also
Russia’s Central Bank sees no obvious need to issue national cryptocurrency

The amendments impose a direct ban on all operations with virtual money, except for some cases such as inheritance, obtaining assets as part of a bankruptcy procedure and enforcement proceeding. Russia will introduce administrative and criminal liability for deals with digital currency. Russian individuals may face fines of up to 100,000 rubles ($1,300) or up to seven years behind bars, while legal entities will have to pay up to 1 mln ($13,300) in fines.

The proposed document needs to be fine-tuned, lawyers noted. According to Partner at Padva & Epstein law firm Anton Babenko, the new measure is not advantageous for Russia because it could result in hiding revenues and consequently tax losses.

 

RBC: Russian airlines report major losses in first half of 2020

Thirty-five major Russian passenger airlines, which account for more than 99% of flights, lost 121 bln rubles ($1.6 bln) in revenues in the first half of 2020, Deputy Executive Director at the Association of Air Transport Operators (AEVT) Boris Shokurov told RBC.

This sum was calculated based on the companies’ statistics. Earlier, AEVT predicted that the Russian airlines would lose 70 bln rubles ($930 mln) in the first half of the year. Aeroflot, which accounts for 42% of the Russian aviation market, reported 70.33 bln rubles in losses on sales in January-June 2020.

The key reasons behind the losses are the decline in the volume of transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic and mounting foreign currency rates, on which aircraft leasing depends, as well as the rising petrol prices. "The airlines really had major losses in the first half of the year and amid closed borders and fierce competition on the domestic market, even the summer season did not let us earn anything."

By the end of the first half of 2020, Russian and foreign airlines carried 30.7 mln passengers in Russia, half that of 2019 (66.2 mln). A major plunge was seen in the second quarter when flights overseas were suspended and domestic Russian flights significantly decreased. The number of passengers dropped from 38.1 mln (half of them flew to other countries) to 4.6 mln.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US concocts Asian NATO and Azerbaijan said to get Erdogan’s Syrian militants
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 2
Read more
Russia considers US armed forces’ actions in Estonia to be extremely dangerous
The Russian Federation has repeatedly proposed to the United States and its allies to limit training activities and to divert the exercise zones from the Russia-NATO contact line
Read more
Lavrov says Western allegations of no investigation of Alexey Navalny’s incident untrue
Starting the very day this happened, the Interior Ministry initiated a pre-investigative inspections, Lavrov said
Read more
Foreign customers file requests for Russia’s advanced tank support combat vehicle
The combat vehicles were demonstrated to foreign customers at the Army-2020 forum in Kubinka last week, the defense manufacturer recalled
Read more
Russian prosecutors ask Germany to provide Navalny’s biomaterial
Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office asked to answer nearly 20 questions on his treatment, diagnosis and results of tests
Read more
Vladimir Potanin tops Forbes list of Russia’s richest businessmen again, Forbes reports
Potanin is the head and beneficiary of Norilsk Nickel
Read more
Kremlin says deployment of Russian military bases in Belarus not on agenda
There are currently two Russian military facilities in the country
Read more
Greece allows entry for up to 500 Russians per week since Sept. 7
Russian citizens are required to have a negative COVID-19 test carried out by PCR method 72 hours ahead of their arrival in Greece
Read more
Germany’s claims over Navalny are another campaign against Russia, diplomat says
The German Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday said that German toxicologists had identified traces of a Novichok class agent in Navalny’s body
Read more
About 200 extremists trained in Ukraine currently in Belarus — Lavrov
The top diplomat mentioned the ‘Stepan Bandera’s Trident,’ the ‘National Corps’ and the ‘Right Sector’ among the orchestrators of the unrest
Read more
Iran nuclear deal meeting rejects US idea to reinstate sanctions — senior diplomat
The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized that all the meeting participants again backed preserving the deal
Read more
Russian diplomats wait for reply from Germany to prosecutors’ request for data on Navalny
Earlier in the day, the German cabinet issued a statement that the Russian opposition politician had been exposed to a Novichok-class nerve agent
Read more
Ukraine will block any attempts to maintain learning in Russian language — Kremlin
From September 1, all Ukrainian schools will switch to Ukrainian as the medium of instruction
Read more
Russian satellite maker develops lunar navigation system with at least 24 satellites
Lunar satellites are likely to be simpler, because the ones built for Earth are multifunctional
Read more
Navalny could have been exposed to Novichok only in Germany, says Russian lawmaker
"Should it be done at a state level, a way would have been found to avoid and explain it", Andrei Lugovoi said
Read more
Poland removes Russia from list of countries with banned air service due to COVID-19
The final text of the government enactment was posted on Tuesday
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept German military plane over Baltic Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Press review: US concocts Asian NATO and Azerbaijan said to get Erdogan’s Syrian militants
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 2
Read more
Russia may develop 6th-generation fighter jet under MiG-Sukhoi brand
Among the typical characteristics specialists note its capability to perform combat missions without human participation and its AI, the availability of a radio-photonic radar, the ability to develop hypersonic speed and fly into the near-Earth space and employ weapons based on new physical principles
Read more
First batch of latest Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops
The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew
Read more
Germany claims blogger Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class agent
Berlin will provide new information in the Alexei Navalny case to its partners in the European Union and international organizations, the German cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday
Read more
Press review: Russian hackers leak US voter data and German investment exits Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 1st
Read more
Russian economy’s dependence on oil and gas revenues declining gradually, says Kremlin
However, the process is not as fast as one would wish, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Moscow Zoo announces birth of four Amur tiger cubs
These tigers are included in the Red List of Endangered Species
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy by year-end
It was earlier reported that the corvette Gremyashchiy might be subsequently armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Read more
Russian troops to get most compact satellite communications station by year-end
The station can provide voice communications in any point of the world and the possibility of transmitting text messages and files
Read more
Belarus approves asymmetric list of sanctions against Baltic countries
Earlier, the Baltic countries introduced sanctions against 30 Belarussian officials. A five-year entry ban was imposed on Lukashenko, the ministers of internal affairs and justice, the prosecutor-general, presidential staff officials, Central Election Commission members and law enforcers
Read more
Top diplomat vows response to attempts to turn Belarus away from Russia, Union State
Moscow sees no sense in establishing contacts with representatives of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition until the Council obtains a legal status and a clear program, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
Russia resumes international air service with Egypt, Emirates, Maldives
Regular air service between Russia and other countries was interrupted at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Germany defies legal mechanisms of cooperation with Russia in situation with Navalny - FM
Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the German statements could become more comprehensible if their goal was to justify the previously drafted measures against Russia
Read more
Gazprom transfers $1.35 bln to PGNiG under Stockholm Arbitration decision
According to the head of Gazprom's Financial and Economic Department, the payment will not affect the appeal process of the decision and will not damage the company's position
Read more
Russia can join ranks of top five global economies this year, presidential aide says
Russia has not dropped goals of joining the top five global economies, Maxim Oreshkin said
Read more
Technology growing increasingly fast in modern world, says Putin
According to him, the world in not easy now and is becoming more and more complicated now
Read more
Post-registration phase of coronavirus vaccination to begin in Moscow on September 5-7
The trials will involve volunteers, according to the developer
Read more
Russian space firm to sign deal on series of latest Glonass-K2 satellites in 2021
In the coming years, Russia will launch Glonass-K2 versions fully made of domestic electronic components
Read more
Moldova opens border for citizens of Russia and some other countries
Now the list includes 53 states, including the neighboring countries of Romania and Ukraine, as well as Armenia, Israel, Spain, Kazakhstan, France and a number of others
Read more
EU stance on Belarus violates principle of non-interference in domestic affairs — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman lambasted the sanctions against Belarus as "illegitimate" and "unilateral"
Read more
Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports
The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets
Read more
Russia’s intelligence keeps an eye on situation in Belarus, Western plans
Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed as impermissible any foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs and promised a firm rebuff
Read more
Putin opens Tavrida highway in Crimea
Putin has already driven on it
Read more
Reminiscent of a bull in a china shop: Lavrov lambasts Washington’s policy on Iran
The Russian top diplomat recalled that the United States, when it already abandoned the JCPOA, tried to push through a decision that would prolong the weapons embargo on Iran, scheduled to expire in October
Read more
Current developments set Belarus’ relations with Europe back by many years — top diplomat
The Belarusian foreign minister lashed out at the idea of a peaceful revolution voiced by the European partners as, according to him, any revolution ends with bloodshed
Read more
Baltic states ban entrance to Lukashenko, 29 more Belarusian officials
The move comes amid developments that followed the recent presidential election
Read more
Germany hashes over Nord Stream 2 sanctions with US administration
Berlin is against exterritorial sanctions of the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reiterated
Read more
Russia seeks a grasp of Japan’s military commitments to US — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Moscow stands for dialogue on the issues of security in the region where Russia borders with the Japanese islands
Read more
Russia denies NATO statement about its Su-27 fighter violating Danish border
Earlier, NATO issued a statement that that a B52 bomber of the United States Air Force was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter in international airspace over the Baltic Sea
Read more
Biocad company to produce Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine
According to the industry and trade minister, the company was chosen at an early stage, when the vaccine was in the works
Read more
Lukashenko claims turned to West because of no understanding in Russia,
The Belarusian leader underscored that Minsk is forced to conduct a multi-vector policy in any situation
Read more
Russia to complete trials of advanced coastal defense missile system by late 2021
The latest system will fire Kh-35UE low-altitude anti-ship cruise missiles, according to the deputy chief designer
Read more
Press review: EU carbon tax to hit Russia and India pulls out of Russian military exercise
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 31
Read more