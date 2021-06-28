{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

ZTE makes its mark at MWC 2021

SHENZHEN, China, June 28. /PRNewswire/. ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that with the theme of "Empowering Digital Transformation", it has showcased its latest ICT solutions and successful practices in three exhibition sections of "Efficient Digital Connecting", "Diversified Digital Industry" and "Enriched Digital Lifestyle" at Mobile World Congress 2021 from June 28 to July 1.

Also, the company has hosted a virtual showcase with a special MWC website going live during the same period, ensuring to deliver a wonderful MWC for all the on-site and online visitors worldwide.

Building a green, secure and intelligent digital network

Committed to building a green, secure and intelligent digital network, ZTE has displayed brand-new solutions of 5G SA and all optical networks at the MWC 2021.

For wireless network, ZTE helps the operators implement efficient network modernization and 5G evolution through simplified sites, the industry's unique SuperDSS tri-mode dynamic spectrum sharing, as well as the new generation FDD Massive MIMO products released at the event. Meanwhile, with the three advantages, specifically, end-to-end large-scale delivery experience, series of innovative solutions and the capabilities of empowering the industry, ZTE can deliver superior 5G SA networks for the operators.

For the wireline network, ZTE has provided excellent broadband experiences through all optical networks. At the optical access side, ZTE has served 1/4 of the FTTx subscribers worldwide with its cutting-edge products and solutions to facilitate the global optical transformation.

In terms of optical transport network, continuous evolution goes through technical innovations in three directions: bandwidth upgrade, topology reconstruction and service transformation. For instance, the industry-first single-wavelength 1.2T product achieves the maximum transmission performance.

Also, ZTE has provided end-to-end green network solutions to help operators achieve energy saving and carbon emission reduction, saving more than 1.3 billion kWh of power consumption each year for its global customers. In addition, the latest AIVO 3.0 intelligent operation platform combines big data and AI technology to implement intelligent network operation, reducing costs and improving efficiency greatly. In terms of cyber security, ZTE has established three security open labs around the world, and passed top security certifications in the industry to ensure the security and credibility of each network.

Empowering digital transformation with ICT convergence

During the MWC, ZTE has unveiled a full range of cloud infrastructure, customized 5G private network solutions, and Messaging in 5G era, which can assist operators in empowering the industry and achieve the transformation from communications service providers to digital service providers.

In terms of the cloud infrastructure, ZTE has integrated the distributed edge cloud with network provided by IT and CT technologies, and has been working with operators to boost the industry's digital transformation through flexible module components.

As to corporate private network, ZTE has the most comprehensive product series, precise customization of SLA, and one-stop delivery, which further facilitates the digital transformation and upgrading of the industry and provides a new business model for operators to explore the ToB market.

Meanwhile, ZTE, employing the new Messaging platform in 5G era, helps operators improve their business conversion rate and service efficiency for vertical industries. Through diversified B2B charging, operators can control mobile-traffic access points again and increase revenue from ToB market.

In terms of digital transformation practices, ZTE has created a digital cube model.

In Shenhuo, ZTE has employed the "5G+ intelligent manufacturing" technology to help the digital upgrading of traditional chemical enterprises. In Binjiang, Nanjing, ZTE has created a benchmark for 5G intelligent manufacturing, realizing 5G and automation in the entire production process, and in Thailand, the Binjiang model has been quickly replicated. ZTE, together with AIS and Suranaree University of Technology, has helped Thailand's manufacturing industry move towards digital, smart, green and low-carbon development. At the port of Antwerp, Belgium, ZTE's 5G network E2E slicing simultaneously has empowered the company's personalized network needs in five different vertical dimensions. In Colombia, ZTE has provided E2E 5G telemedicine solutions, helping local hospitals reduce doctor-patient contact time during the pandemic. This can decrease the risk of cross-infection, and narrow diagnosis time by 35%.

To date, ZTE has teamed up with more than 90 operators and over 500 partners around the world to carry out extensive 5G application exploration in more than 15 industry fields, collecting a large number of industry innovative application cases.

Bringing a colorful digital life

In the digital era, technologies have enriched our life greatly. During the MWC, ZTE's new-generation flagship smartphones, smart peripheral products, and family-oriented gigabit broadband, new video platforms and ecology will make digital lives of individuals and families more colorful.

ZTE creates a new home broadband network experience, with Wi-Fi 6 achieving a rise from 100M to gigabit. A Mesh network, consisting of "1+N" APs, can expand Wi-Fi coverage and achieve full gigabit coverage of home networks. In the optical fiber solution for the whole home, the network cable is replaced with optical fiber. The optical fiber networking is used between the gateway and the APs. It has solved the bottleneck of the home network speed increase by one step, and also enables the deployment to be completed within just one hour but with high-quality services for 20 years.

To date, ZTE's 5G personal and household consumer terminals have been available in more than 30 countries and regions, with the cumulative shipments of household terminals exceeding 500 million. The company has newly released a series of new products for the optical fiber networking, covering the whole house. That fully assists the deployment of all optical household network.

ZTE's industry-leading terminal devices have been also demonstrated at MWC 2021, including the latest flagship smartphone ZTE Axon 30 series, the fashionable ZTE S30 series, ZTE Watch GT, ZTE LiveBuds and other intelligent ecological products, as well as C-IoT personal and family data terminal products including personal ZTE 5G Portable CPE MU5001. All of these show a new blueprint for 5G smart life. Additionally, during the event, ZTE also has officially rolled out a new generation of 5G Indoor CPE MC8020, which can bring a new network experience to users.

ZTE is gradually integrating its capabilities and expertise across traditional handsets, mobile broadband, terminal chipset modules and ecological products to build a "big terminal", creating a "1+2+N" full-scenario smart ecosystem. Furthermore, ZTE will also integrate smartphones and personal and family data terminal devices, and focus on four major application scenarios covering sports health, business travel, home education, and audio-visual entertainment, by virtue of various 5G smart ecological products, to make the full-scenario 5G smart lifestyle a reality.

Unmissable audio-visual experiences

For this exhibition, ZTE also brings various online and offline experiences.

Seven guests, led by Mr. Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE Corporation, bring nine keynote speeches and round-table discussions to share insights on current hot topics such as combination of digitization and intelligence, AI, XR, 6G, and fighting the epidemic with technologies. Also, ZTE hosts three major online theme forums: "Delivering Network Services During Covid-19", "5G SA Prime", and "Messaging in 5G Era".

Amid the MWC 2021, ZTE, together with the Italian Red Cross, has rolled out the first 5G smart T-shirt in globe. The both sides, based on the revolutionary wearable technologies, create a new remote health monitoring T-shirt "5G Smart T-shirt". The T-shirt can enable the detection of bio-vital parameters never before detected by textile sensors, such as a "real" electrocardiogram, the analysis of respiratory acts and sweat components, muscle effort, body temperature, and allows the transmission via ultra-fast 5G ZTE connection to health and control centers, as well as to individual users.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma                                                       
ZTE Corporation                                                 
Tel: +86 755 26775189                                      
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn  

Supermicro Boosts Performance for HPC and AI Applications with Optimized Servers
Read more
Impossible to imagine British destroyer’s actions weren’t agreed with US - Zakharova
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket installed on Baikonur spaceport’s launch pad
The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 02:27 Moscow Time on June 30
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Putin, Xi Jinping to hold talks on 20th anniversary of Friendship Treaty
The conversation will be held via video
Read more
Press review: Russia, UK play game of ‘battleships’ and Taliban move on Tajikistan border
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 24th
Read more
Moscow living through coronavirus pandemic anew due to new strain, says mayor
People must be inoculated against COVID-19 to lead a normal life and there is no other way out, Sergei Sobyanin stressed
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
Delta COVID-19 strain spreads across nearly 90 countries — Russian sanitary watchdog
The sanitary watchdog’s chief also mentioned that Russia managed to withstand the fight against the pandemic in March-April 2021 when Europe saw an increase in COVID-19 cases
Read more
Russia resumes flights with Italy, US, and other countries
The number of quotas for flights to a number of countries is expanding
Read more
US intelligence has no clear answers about numerous mysterious flying objects — report
The report says that aerial phenomena of unclear nature "pose a hazard to safety of flight" and "possibly, national security"
Read more
Russia faces resistance to all its reconciliation efforts in Syria — envoy
Apart from working on Syria’s chemical dossier, Russia is also trying to ease politicization of the humanitarian file
Read more
Russian Ambassador: incident in the Black Sea could have led to military incident
Andrei Kelin said that he has scheduled meetings with the British side, based on which he expects to clarify the incident with the British destroyer
Read more
Russia open for dialogue with those who seeks balance of interests — Lavrov
Confrontation is not our choice, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
It is important Russia, China have no territorial claims against each other — Putin
The treaty of friendship incorporated old-time historical traditions of neighborliness between the people of the two countries
Read more
Nobody ever bore responsibility for NATO aggression against Yugoslavia — Russian diplomat
NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia began on March 24, 1999, and continued for 78 days
Read more
Turkey launches Istanbul canal project bypassing Bosphorus
The implementation of the canal project will require about $ 15 billion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s oldest sub may redeploy to Baltic Sea after repairs
The Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Plant told TASS earlier that the submarine was set to re-enter service after November 2021
Read more
‘Excessive’ Western representation in UN must be eliminated - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, G20 is a natural platform for the development of generally acceptable agreements
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket launched from Plesetsk space center — Defense Ministry
All pre-launch operations and the blastoff proceeded normally
Read more
Russian UN envoy tells ex-US ambassador which country is to be seen as declining power
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "only US intelligence and military spendings to overthrow legitimate governments thrive"
Read more
New Czech government to make decision on building ties with Russia, says foreign minister
The relations would be built on the basis of mutual respect and would be pragmatic if possible, Jakub Kulhanek noted
Read more
COVID-19 mortality down by 80% after first shot of Sputnik V — Argentinian health ministry
The study involved more than 471,000 people
Read more
NATO drills in Ukraine provoke destabilization near Russia’s borders, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO is holding seven drills in Ukraine this year
Read more
Pentagon notified other countries about airstrikes
Not specifying information on Russia
Read more
Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Syria — envoy to UN
The envoy went on to say that Israel’s actions "complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region"
Read more
Press Review: Black Sea incident prompts weapon review and Pentagon wary of China’s nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 25th
Read more
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia registers a new high of 21,665 coronavirus cases since January 21
New coronavirus cases in Moscow grow by 8,457 in past day
Read more
Russian naval ships thwart enemy attack in Mediterranean drills
The drills focused on "fighting a notional enemy’s aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles"
Read more
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese ties as example of intergovernmental cooperation
According to the Russian leader, the countries created a unique multi-level mechanism of bilateral coordination
Read more
MiG-31K fighters join Russian Navy’s maneuvers in Mediterranean
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have also performed their training flights, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Belgorod nuclear sub begins its first sea trials — source
The nuclear submarine is to be handed over to the ordering party in late 2021
Read more
Health minister notes spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia’s big cities
Mikhail Murashko pointed out that vaccination is a collective safety factor
Read more
Incident with destroyer could have triggered "unwarranted escalation" — UK Army chief
On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
About 2,000 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow every day
That creates a lot of stress for the medical system, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Russia, US to discuss visa issues, work of diplomatic missions next week, says diplomat
Russia expects US to involve Europe in dialogue on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
State trials of Russia’s Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to be completed in early 2022
The High-Precision Weapons Holding is also conducting trials of new BT-3F tracked amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle
Read more
Russian lower house speaker calls on UN and OSCE to condemn UK’s actions
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, consequences of the incident with Royal Navy’s destroyer in the Black Sea might have been disastrous
Read more
Russia records all-time high of COVID-19 weekly deaths
Russia’s weekly COVID-19 death toll surged by 3,921
Read more
Kremlin slams position of states hosting NATO forces and speculating on Russia threat
The desire by the EU’s latest member states to accumulate larger NATO forces on their territory "does not lead to higher security on the continent," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Black Sea Fleet monitors US destroyer entering Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry
It will take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise
Read more
Diplomat slams NATO steps on Ukraine as unscrupulous
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Russia’s national policy, both domestic and external, is based not on the fear of a war with anyone but on a principal choice in favor of peace and maintaining it
Read more
Russia’s latest radar capable of tracking over 300 surface and air targets — developer
The Russian Podsolnukh-E radar offers major advantages compared to foreign surface wave radar stations
Read more
US launches airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria
The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said
Read more
Russia to place new unique weapon systems on combat alert — Putin
According to the President, Russia is already working out a new state armaments program with a planning horizon until 2034, taking into account the breakthrough innovations by the country’s leading research institutes and design bureaus
Read more
Russia successfully test-launches latest ICBM — source
As was reported earlier, the Moscow Institute of thermal Technology has started developing the sophisticated Kedr silo-based and mobile ICBM modifications as part of the effort of upgrading Russia’s strategic armaments
Read more
Moscow does not rule out tough response to London’s recurrent provocations - ambassador
Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russian government approves agreement on Russian navy logistics center in Sudan
The document was signed in Khartoum on July 23, 2019, and in Moscow on December 1, 2020
Read more
Russia documents over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Jan 24
In total, 5,388,695 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic
Read more
Colombia documents highest-ever daily COVID death toll
The Colombian health ministry has informed of 693 deaths from COVID-19
Read more