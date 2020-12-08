Anhui Tianzhu Mountain: Pillars Holding the Sky' was published on Russian Newspapers

HEFEI, China, Dec. 8. /PRNewswire/. According to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province, on December 1, local time, a tourism promotion article, namely Anhui Tianzhu Mountain: Pillars Holding the Sky was published by Russian Newspaper (Rossiyskaya Gazeta). After the publication of the article, great enthusiasm among Russian readers were immediately aroused.

What kind of place is the most suitable for health preservation? Everyone has his/her own idea in the heart, and Tianzhu Mountain has its own answer.

Far away on the 30 degrees north latitude in the East, this is a magical place where people always yearn for. Located in Qianshan City, Anhui Province, Tianzhu Mountain is a World Geopark and a 5A-grade scenic spot in China. This is the real "Green Museum". It has four distinct seasons, mild climate and rich species. The forest coverage rate reaches around 97%.

Here gave birth to the exercise of Tianzhu Mountain health preservation and has maintained creatures with the pursuit of health.

With the excellent ecological environment and the good way to keep healthy, tens of thousands of Russian tourists come here every year. People call the gathering place of Russian tourists at the foot of the mountain as Chinese "Russian village". According to the statistics of Tianzhu Mountain Management Committee, in 2019, Tianzhu Mountain scenic area received 1.542 million tourists and 92,000 foreign tourists, including nearly 20,000 Russian tourists.

The link of "Russian village" settled in Tianzhu Mountain is Chinese martial arts. Tianzhu Mountain health preserving exercise combines the theory of traditional Chinese medicine with the training of physiological body. Located in the special quiet and comfortable environment of Tianzhu Mountain, it is manifested in the form of rigid and elegant Chinese Kungfu in order to achieve the purpose of keeping fit and purifying the mind.

As "One Belt, One Road" Initiative is implemented in China, Anhui has a closer cooperation with Russia. The Russian village is not only a good choice for sightseeing and recreation, but also an important platform for cultural exchanges between China and Russia.

