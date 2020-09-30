XCMG and Sinopec Strengthen Partnership to Bring Star Crawler Cranes

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 30. /PRNewswire/. Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE:000425) has marked a new milestone in its 10-year strategic partnership with Sinopec with the official delivery of XGC12000 crawler crane at XCMG's intelligent manufacturing base for crawler cranes, a model co-developed by XCMG and Sinopec that will rise to become one of the best crawler cranes in the market.

It is the fourth crawler crane launched from XCMG and Sinopec's extensive partnership established in 2010, after XGC88000, the world's largest crawler crane with 4,000-ton capacity, and star products XGC28000 (2,000 tonnage) and XGC16000 (1,250 tonnage).

The XGC12000 is a benchmark 800-tonnage model that will join the top rank of the hoisting and transportation industry. The high-tech aspect of XGC12000 includes the unique duo-boom structure previously used on the XGC88000, which allows the XGC12000 to lift 110 tons on a single boom and 122 tons on a double boom at the working height of 168+12 meters. The strongest spec of hoisting weight will meet the various installation demands of fans below 3.5MW. The model is now working on the construction site of a wind power project in Yuncheng in the Shanxi Province.

"In the past decade, XCMG and Sinopec have built a partnership as strong as steel. Both companies thrive to make better products to support various construction projects. Our strategic R&D collaboration has developed top-quality crawler crane products that have performed really well in the market and we are confident to bring more wonders to the industry as we join hands in the journey for the next 10 years," said Wang Min, Chairmanof XCMG.

XCMG has strengthened its strategic joint R&D efforts with partners, co-developing new products benefitting the development of all parties in the long run.

The company has signed a cooperation agreement with CRRC (China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation), one of the world's largest rail transportation equipment companies, to develop safe and reliable engines for track construction machinery equipment as well as establish joint R&D and production bases.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.